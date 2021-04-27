MILTON — Forty-one students in the Milton Area School are quarantining as of Tuesday due to potential exposure to COVID-19, according to the district's online COVID dashboard.
In the last two weeks, one student at White Deer Elementary School tested positive, one student at the high school tested positive, and one provider at Baugher Elementary School tested positive. White Deer has 23 students in quarantine, the high school has 11, Baugher has five and the middle school has two.
Due to the closure and cleaning of its secondary school buildings, the infographics represent cases occurring on or after April 13 for Baugher and White Deer Elementary Schools, and on or after April 19 for Milton Middle and High Schools.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER