The Selinsgrove Market Street Festival is set for Sept. 25.
The festival was canceled last year for the first time since 1978 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but volunteers from Selinsgrove Project Inc. (SPI) announced Thursday that the event featuring dozens of arts and crafts and food vendors, live entertainment and a 5K race and attracts more than 10,000 visitors will be held this fall.
Vendors are still being booked and will be offered a discount for applying by June 30. More information is available at https://selinsgrove.net/wp-content/uploads/2021-MSF-Revised-Application.pdf or by contacting SPI at selinsgrovemsm@gmail.com or 570-541-9117.
— MARCIA MOORE