Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties all saw double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases in the latest data released from the state Department of Health on Wednesday.
The state also announced another seven deaths in the Valley — a number that matches the increase in deaths tracked in a separate county-wide long-term facility database.
Statewide there were 1,153 cases Wednesday, including 43 new cases in the Valley. Locally, the state added 17 cases in Snyder County, 14 in Northumberland and 12 in Montour County. Nine of the new cases in Northumberland County are tied to long-term care facilities, while eight of the cases in Montour County are tied to Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the only facility in the county with positive cases, according to the state report. Two of Snyder County's new cases are tied to long-term care facilities.
State health officials removed three cases from Union County's total.
Of the Valley's 2,066 cases, 545 of them are tied to one of 16 long-term care facilities in the region.
In Montour County, the state continues to reconcile data from Grandview Nursing home. Wednesday's state data show 13 total cases in Montour County facilities — 11 residents and two staffers. Grandview reported 70 active cases among residents and employees in an updated letter posted to the company’s website on Wednesday.
In Northumberland County, the state is reporting 437 cases and 52 deaths — an increase of six deaths from Tuesday — across eight facilities. Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township is reporting 100 active cases as of Tuesday night, 74 residents and 26 staffers. The state announced Tuesday 16 residents of the facility have died.
In Snyder County, there have been 69 cases — 57 residents and 12 staffers — at one facility. The state database shows the Manor at Penn Village has had positive cases but does not have an updated number in the database for the facility, just an asterisk that signals positive cases.
Locally, there have been 2,066 cases since March: 1,067 in Northumberland County, 472 in Union, 342 in Snyder and 185 in Montour. There have now been 80 deaths locally: 63 in Northumberland , six each in Snyder (3 tied to nursing homes) and Union counties and 5 in Montour.
Statewide there were 19 new COVID-related deaths on Wednesday and 8,142 since March. The state estimates 5,456 deaths are linked to long-term care facilities. There have been 158,967 cases across Pennsylvania since March and state health officials estimate 81 percent of those testing positive have recovered.
There are 47 active cases at federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg, according to the Bureau of Prisons, including 37 in Allenwood. There are 30 active inmate cases at Allenwood, seven active staff cases, and 10 active staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Susquehanna University is reporting four new COVID-19 infections from Sept. 22-28 and Bloomsburg University reported no new cases for the first time since it started providing updates Aug. 14. Bucknell University is also showing no active cases and no new cases.