Pennsylvania had fewer than 475 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths for the second day in a row on Tuesday according to new data released by the state Department of Health.
Health officials confirmed another 451 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 68,637.
There are 5,152 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, including 13 deaths announced Tuesday.
There were another five cases announced locally, three in Northumberland County and two in Union. There were no new COVID-19-related deaths locally in Tuesday's data release.
Tuesday's release marked the 16th consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 new cases statewide and the fourth day in a row with fewer than 730.
The state also announced 61 percent of patients who have tested positive have already recovered. According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
There have now been 321 cases in the Valley: 177 in Northumberland County, 56 in Union, 50 in Montour and 38 in Snyder.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Montour and Snyder counties are among 17 that will move into the "green" phase on May 29.
Statewide, there are now 1,628 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — an increase of 95 since Monday — including 320 on ventilators.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,857 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,505 cases among employees, for a total of 17,362 at 594 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of the state's deaths, 3,395 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.