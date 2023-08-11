ALLENWOOD — The 47th annual train meet of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Warrior Run Fire Department social hall.
The social hall is located one block off Route 15 on Second Street in Allenwood. It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the chapter, and it benefits the chapter's restored White Deer Station in White Deer and other chapter activities.
The meet will offer visitors the chance to buy, sell and trade all scales and gauges of model trains, model train supplies and railroad memorabilia. There will be door prizes, and food will be sold.
Admission is $5 per person, and children younger than 12 will be admitted for free.
The White Deer Station is open to visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays, weather permitting. The chapter will mark 50 years in November.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER