The 500-acre Great Stream Commons is filling up following the formal approval of the sale of 166 acres to international developer PNK Group.
The sale was approved earlier this month by Union County Commissioners. About 48 acres of the original site remains available on the northern end of the location in the development park, allocated in three parcels, including a large one of at least 34 acres.
With its 166 acres, PNK expects to add the park’s “first speculative building in hopes of attracting a tenant in need of turn-key space,” according to a release from Lee & Associates, a national full-service commercial real estate firm that handled the transaction.
John Van Buskirk, of Lee & Associates, said the site has a chance to become a prominent location for shipping on the east coast, offering approximately 1.5 million square feet for development across five buildings.
“The popularity of e-commerce and the growing need for last-mile space has accelerated as a result of the pandemic,” said Van Buskirk. “Great Stream Commons has the potential to be the last stop for parcel shipping to many northeast clients and customers.”
“This is a win-win-win for the County, PNK Group, and Economic Development in the Region,” Shawn McLaughlin, Union County Director of Planning and Economic Development said.
PNK will join Mericle Commercial Real Estate, Moran Industries Realty, Bimbo Bakeries and new convenience store Snappy’s in the Union County park.
Bimbo Bakeries is the first tenant to call Great Stream Commons home, and River Run Foods has approximately 40 acres under contract and is in the process of permitting a new facility at the location according to Van Buskirk.