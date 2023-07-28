DANVILLE — From line dancing to fly-tying or rabbit diversity to global deforestation, Friday's 4H presentations at at the Montour-Delong Fair offered tidbits of information for all.
Kiley O'Connor, 7, kicked off the event with a presentation on line dancing, which included a special performance.
O'Conner had every move covered as she discussed the definition, history and dress code.
"You could wear something like this," she said, referencing her own pink dress. "Or a button-down, jeans and boots."
O'Connor wrapped up her presentation with her own rendition of the Cotton Eyed Joe.
Carson McAnnaney also presented in the Cloverbud Show and Tell category with a how-to for drawing a Minecraft creeper.
In the beginner category, Estelle Kift, 10, showed the audience how to "capture summer in a jar" by making black raspberry jam.
After Kift demonstrated the jam-making process and answered questions from the judges, she offered samples for the crowd to enjoy.
Reuben Crist, Cameron Miller, Ariana Asbury, Tyson Asbury, Adelyn German and Josephine Bartlow also presented in the beginner category.
Isabella Larson, 12, gave a fly-tying presentation in the junior category. Although Larson said she only had a few months of practice under her belt, she said she was confident in her ability to tie in front of the audience.
"My dad showed me how to tie around Christmas," she said. "I thought it was really cool, so he got me supplies as a Christmas present."
Other presenters in the junior category included Caitlyn O'Connor, Somkiet Long, Izabelle Lorson, Olesia Ciesukowski, Rachel Goocey, Katelyn Miller, Savannah Lorson and Emilia Bartlow.
Their presentations tackled topics such as show ring ethics, making lava lamps and writing checks.
In the senior category, MolliLyn Petro, a Southern Columbia Area High School senior, discussed the diversity of rabbits, something she said she had been passionate about for a long time.
"I've been around rabbits since I was a baby and had my first one when I was five," she said.
According to Petro, there are 51 recognized breeds of rabbits, each with their own unique characteristics and uses. "They can be used for wool, meat, therapy, research, showing and more," Petro said.
Also the 2020 National Junior Miss Agriculture USA, Petro was somewhat of a pro at these types of presentations. She said she had been doing them since she was 5 years old.
Katherine Rapp, who graduated from Danville Area High School this spring, said she was inspired by courses to pursue her presentation on global deforestation.
"I took AP Environmental Science and World Politics and Conflicts and deforestation was something that came up a lot," Rapp said. "I've seen land lost to things like developments. It's important."
Rapp was the 2019 National Junior Miss Agriculture USA. Both senior presenters said they show their species at the national level, Petro with rabbits and Rapp with sheep.
Other senior presenters incuded Damian Brown, who discussed fire extinguishers, and Amanda Rapp, who spoke on "farm to table."
Alyssa Bergenstock also took a break from emceeing the event to give her presentation titled "A Fear, a Voice and an Impact."