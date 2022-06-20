LEWISBURG — Members of the Union County’s Veterans’ 4th of July Parade Committee said they are excited to return to downtown Lewisburg for the “largest fireworks show in Union County history” this Friday evening, followed by the Veterans Gala Parade on Saturday.
The celebration will begin Friday afternoon near Wolfe Field in St. Anthony Street Park. Food vendors start selling around 5 p.m., followed by a free, two-hour concert, sponsored by the Lewisburg McDonald’s with Blue River Soul, featuring Karen Meeks, at 7 p.m.
The Blue River Band includes pianist/singer Rich Findlay, Ted DiCola on saxophone, Chris Minnich on drums and Stan Piaskowski on bass.
Meeks sings jazz, blues, rock, and pop. She covers songs by artists such as Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Aretha Franklin.
Weis Markets and USA Life are sponsoring the fireworks show. Bixler Pyrotechnics designs and launches the 100% computerized show using the same firing system as Disney World.
“We are thrilled to have Weis Markets return as our long-time sponsor of what is already an awesome fireworks event. and thank you to USA Life for taking this year’s show to another level,” said parade president Terry Burke.
Mike Bixler said his largest fireworks shells extend more than a tenth of a mile wide when they explode in the sky.
They come out the guns at more than 200 miles per hour and rise 100 feet to 800 feet before detonating.
“We will be shooting some never-seen-before American-made fire in the sky shells,” Bixler said, adding that more than 2,000 shells will be fired into the night sky.
Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising & Marketing Ron Bonacci said the Sunbury-based company is proud to co-sponsor the 2022 4th of July Celebration along with USA Life to put on the large fireworks show.
“Weis Markets remains committed to veterans year-round through weekly discounts for veterans and our annual partnership with Paralyzed Veterans of America. We look forward to celebrating with a viewing party and block party at our Lewisburg store,” Bonacci said.
“We are excited to join the celebration with a fantastic 4th of July Fireworks display honoring the heroic spirit of our nation,” said USA Life CEO Shawn Stout.
“We haven’t been able to do things like this for two years, so we wanted to make this year’s show as big as we could.”
Rain dates for the fireworks event are Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said the borough is once again honored to host the big parade on Saturday.
“Our community comes together to remember the veterans who have served our country,” she said.
Shortly before 10 a.m., look to the skies as the All-Veteran Group parachute team drops into town.
All-Veterans Group has performed over 50,000 parachute jumps combined, including three with former President George H.W. Bush.
Featured on many national networks as well as abroad which has resulted in over one billion views. Events have included NFL, NASCAR, MLB, National Bowl Games, air and water shows and parades to name a few.
Their appearance is sponsored by Geisinger.
At 10 a.m., the parade steps off, featuring a dozen bands, including high school marching bands, drum and bugle corps, string bands, pipe bands and a drum and fife band.
Lewisburg and surrounding communities get to say thank you to nearly 100 veterans, including five WWII veterans.
New to the parade this year is the Sgt. Thomas Reimensnyder Patriot Award. The award goes to a community group that enters the most patriotic float in the parade.
The winner receives $250 from Susquehanna Community Bank and a trophy designed and produced by students at SUN Area Technical Institute.
Following the parade, join at Bucknell’s President’s Grove for a Veterans Recognition Ceremony and rededication of the veterans’ monument. Organizers said to stick around for short concerts and a picnic in the park.
The parade and the ceremony take place rain or shine.
The Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Committee thanked all sponsor and private donors who help make the celebration possible.
“It couldn’t happen without everyone’s help,” Burke said.
Questions about the parade can be directed to Terry Burke: ucveterans4thofjuly@gmail.com, or (267) 760-3332.