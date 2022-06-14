NORTHUMBERLAND — Ahead of Tuesday's flag retirement ceremony at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, 11-year-old Boy Scout Christian Booth said it was a little surprising that the flags — an estimated 5,000 — were being burned.
"I learned everything has its breaking point, everything needs to get retired," the Scout from Sunbury's Troop 333 said. "It's good to see it happen in a proper way."
The annual Flag Day event at the Northumberland Legion continues an annual tradition that dates back nearly two decades. Richard Simpson, the Post's Sergeant at Arms, said Post 44 held events as needed during his 55 years serving. Following the 9/11 attacks, he said more people began to fly flags so more needed to be retired and the official ceremony became an annual event.
According to Title 4, Section 8k of the United States Flag Code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Simpson said the flags burned Monday night were collected from around the region. While larger flags were retired, the majority were smaller flags placed on veterans' graves across the region.
"It's a good gathering, and it's great to have the Scouts here," he said. "It's a solemn ceremony."
While the Post's crematorium — a previous Eagle Scout project — was filled with flags for the retirement, bags were brought in from Valley cemeteries for the proper service.
"It turns my stomach when I got to a landfill and I see flags flying out of boxes," Simpson said.
"This is the most proper way to do it," Post 44 Commander Gary Persing said. "Most people probably don't even know this is the proper way."
Scoutmaster Don Rouse of Troop 333 in Sunbury brought more than a dozen Scouts to participate in the ceremony.
"We are big-time supporters of the veterans and America and we want to make sure we teach them the importance of honoring the flag, veterans and people who have made the ultimate sacrifice," Rouse said.
Rouse said Scouts are working on three citizenship badges, for community, nation and citizenship of the world. Monday's event was part of their work toward the community citizenship badge, he said.
"It was pretty cool to learn about the retirement," said scout Aiden Longacre. "I didn't know you had the inspect the flags before retiring them."
"Very few people understand the significance of the ceremony," Rouse said. "This ceremony really goes through it all, honoring the flag with the specific requirements and even had to handle everything after it cools down. It's an important thing for a lot of reasons."