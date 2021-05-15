Franklin Kury said he never dreamed when he first ran for a state legislator in 1966 that he would be a champion of environmental rights. But it is what the Sunbury native is most well known for 50 years later.
Tuesday will mark the 50th anniversary of the passing of the Environmental Rights Amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution. It declares a right to a clean environment by the people and makes the state government the trustee of public natural resources. The amendment was enacted on Earth Day 1970 and ratified by Pennsylvania’s voters a year later on May 18, 1971.
“When I ran for the House of Representatives in 1966, I had no thoughts of any constitutional amendments,” said Kury, now 84 and living in Hummelstown with his wife, Elizabeth. “I just wanted to win the seat. That was the competitor in me. I wanted to beat the guy and win. Well, I did, but I had no idea that anything I did in the Legislature would be so observed 50 years later.”
He added, “I look back, my God, I’m amazed of it all. I’m really happy. It gives me more satisfaction than anything I did in public life. I feel really good about it.”
Kury, the author and lead advocate for the amendment, served as a Democrat in the state House of Representatives from 1966 to 1972 for the 108th District and in the state Senate from 1972 to 1980 for the 27th District. He was a leader in the enactment of environmental laws, such as the Clean Streams Act, which are seen as the culmination of the environmental revolution that marked the end of the exploitation of the state’s natural resources.
Article I, Section 27 reads: “The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the Commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.”
To commemorate the 50th anniversary, Kury wrote: “The Constitutional Question to Save the Planet: The Peoples’ Right to a Healthy Environment” published by the Environmental Law Institute. The book expands upon the story of the amendment to demonstrate how its principles can be the basis for addressing climate change in the rest of the world. The story concludes with a call for the federal government’s leadership to seek a national environmental rights amendment to the U.S. Constitution and a treaty to expand its reach to the international community.
‘Brazen exploitation’
The amendment was the culmination of the public reaction to the century of “brazen exploitation” of the state’s natural resources by the coal, railroad and steel companies. For example, in 1965, Barnes and Tucker Coal Company let loose a big discharge of coal dirt and waste into the river, killing fish by the thousands.
“It was stunning,” said Kury. “The people were very, very fed up with it. The Legislature became the fulcrum, the point, of doing something about it.”
The coal industry had no regulations and some even reserved the right to pollute. While doing a title search for a property in Kulpmont, Franklin said the deed for a Shamokin-Pottsville Railroad company “reserved to itself the right to discharge into the waters of Shamokin Creek forever the waste from its mine operations,” said Kury.
Kury infamously took a photograph to dramatize the problem. In one hand he holds a jar of dark, polluted water collected from Shamokin Creek; in the other, he holds a jar of clean water from his kitchen sink.
Amendment proposed
Between 1965 and 1971, more environmental laws were passed than in the rest of the state’s history combined, but Kury knew they were too easy to repeal. He came up with a unique idea: changing the constitution, which makes it far more difficult to repeal once passed, requiring both Legislature support and a vote of the people.
There was widespread and bipartisan support, passing with both Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate twice. The amendment was then approved 4 to 1 by the voters on March 18, 1971.
“The greatest impacts are companies and the state have to pay some attention to what it does when it affects the environment,” said Kury. “The companies build a dam or roadways through the water, they have to get permits, they got to figure out what it will do to the environment. They never had to do that before.”
The state in 2016 dedicated a portion of the Shikellamy State Park in Kury’s name, placing Kury Point on the southern tip of Packers Island at the confluence of the West and North branches of the Susquehanna River.
Climate change
Kury said he doesn’t know whether the environmental amendment would pass today due to the massive discourse between major political parties, especially about climate change. He is hopeful — after all, he said, the effects of climate change are not as apparent as coal sludge coming down the Susquehanna River.
“There is no question that climate change is a great and immediate threat to our continued survival on planet earth,” said Kury. “Follow the science. We have until about 2050 to straighten out the emissions in the air.”
Kury is supportive of President Biden, who earlier this month detailed steps to achieve an ambitious goal to conserve nearly one-third of America’s lands and waters by 2030, relying on voluntary efforts to preserve public, private and tribal areas while also helping tackle climate change and create jobs.
The Pennsylvania Amendment should be offered as an Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, said Kury.
“The U.S. Constitution is silent on the environment,” he said. “It’s long overdue. Something like that would do the same thing for the country as it did for Pennsylvania. It would put our country and government on the right side of the environment going into the future. It would definitely help in the fight against climate change.”
Kury said advocates need to keep talking about climate change in order to influence public perception.
‘Game changer’
The amendment is an important part of the state’s history of protecting the environment, according to those in the field.
“The Environmental Rights Amendment declares the people’s right to a clean environment, and it also requires the government to be stewards of parks and other public lands in trust for the people,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Acting as trustee of these rights and natural resources guides DCNR every day, especially as we do the important work of addressing climate change for a resilient Pennsylvania, and taking intentional action to ensure our public lands are welcoming to all.”
Susquehanna Valley Riverkeeper John Zaktansky said the environmental amendment “was a game-changer in terms of environmental impact.”
“Over the past year, I have spoken with Franklin Kury and others who were connected to the clean water movement in our state, and everyone talks about how it came on the heels of some very public industrial incidents that polluted our river,” Zaktansky said. “Chief among them was the Barnes and Tucker Coal Company in Cambria County, which allowed a massive amount of coal waste to get into the West Branch of the Susquehanna. As it moved downriver, newspaper headlines announced its arrival at each river town it met, wiping out much of the aquatic ecosystem as it went. Kury was wise to channel the frustrations people felt over incidents like that into a call for change that is still impacting us today.”
“Yet, if it wasn’t for Franklin Kury, Basse Beck and other clean water trailblazers, I can’t even imagine where things would be today with our river-based resources,” he said.
‘A right to clean air’
Judy Becker, the district manager of the Northumberland County Conservation District said the overwhelming support of the passage in 1971 “proved the importance of the protection of the commonwealth’s natural resources.”
“This is all the more evident today,” she said. “I think it is very timely that the 50th anniversary of this amendment coincides with a time that we are seeing a significant increase in and appreciation for outdoor activities. Pennsylvania has much to offer for outdoor enthusiasts and lovers of nature. Former Representative and Senator Franklin Kury, a native of Sunbury, was instrumental in the passage of this important amendment, and his efforts will impact the conservation of the commonwealth’s natural resources for years to come.”
Mike Molesevich, an environmental consultant from Lewisburg, said he was in high school when Kury was the state legislator. It was not uncommon to see hundreds or thousands of dead fish in the river during that time, he said.
“That is a sight that we luckily don’t experience anymore,” said Molesevich. “I find that it was very amazing that he was able to do that and lead a coalition to reach the goal of getting the constitution amended.”
Molesevich said current elected officials should remember that when they take the oath of office and swear to uphold the Pennsylvania Constitution, the environment rights amendment is part of that now.
“Their constituents have a right to clean air and clean water,” said Molesevich.
‘Thankful for Kury’
Andrew Stuhl, a member of Sunrise Lewisburg, formerly known as Green New Deal Lewisburg, and a professor of environmental studies at Bucknell University, said he visited the historical marker at the Shikellamy State Park recently.
“I’m thankful for Franklin Kury and the rest of the Pennsylvania Legislature for deciding that all future generations should have the benefit of the air and water,” said Stuhl. “It takes leadership like that to say that all generations have a fair shot and a future. The river doesn’t stop in Sunbury, clean air doesn’t recognize the border between Lewisburg and Milton. That’s where the state government needs to step in.”
Stuhl encourages all elected officials to step up like those 50 years ago and address the new threats of climate change.
“We need something like that to pass today so our children’s children are not dealing with our hazardous consequences,” he said.
In theory, he said, an amendment like that could pass today, but he said he wonders whether current elected officials would support it. Environmental legislation would be in a better position to pass if politicians refused the money from companies working against such laws, he said.
Virtual event
Kury will be part of a virtual event at 7 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate the anniversary hosted by WITF, StateImpact Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation.
Clips from several original documentaries made by WITF will be shown followed by a panel discussion with Kury; Dunn; Rafiyqa Muhammad, of the Harrisburg Environmental Advisory Council and state Department of Environmental Protection Environmental Justice Advisory Board; Emma Olney, of the Governor’s Youth Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation & Wildlife Leadership Academy Conservation ambassador; and Sofia Portillo, of climate justice youth advocate with CASA and advocate for working class, Latino, and immigrant rights organization.
“The Constitutional Question to Save the Planet: The Peoples’ Right to a Healthy Environment” is available for $19.95 on Amazon and on eli.org.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.