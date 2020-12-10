DANVILLE — The Rite Aid Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to Geisinger’s Autism and Developmental Medicine Institute (ADMI) to expand and enhance its community and educational offerings in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania. With this funding, ADMI created informational materials on emergency preparedness for both families of children with special developmental needs, including autism, and for community professionals, including EMTs, police, and firefighters.
Rite Aid and The Rite Aid Foundation have supported the life-saving work of Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital as part of its relationship with 53 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This includes a total of $1,536,820 for Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital to support the purchase of life-saving equipment and support critical programs and services for local children.
This past summer, Rite Aid customers donated $1.9 million during the annual Miracle Balloon Campaign, which ran eight weeks across more than 2,400 stores.
— THE DAILY ITEM