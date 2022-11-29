SHAMOKIN — One of two winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for $50,000 prizes that are part of the second weekly drawing in the state's New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was purchased in Shamokin.
The Pennsylvania Lottery raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, drawing.
The winning ticket numbers, 00054550 and 00076252, were randomly drawn from among more than 47,000 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 15 and 21. The tickets were sold at Steve’s General Store, 2985 Elizabethtown Road, Hershey, Dauphin County, and Turkey Hill, 501 North 2nd St., Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Citizens can scan their tickets using the ticket checker on the Pennsylvania Lottery's Official App or at a Lottery retailer. Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person. Winners cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail.
All citizens are reminded to keep their tickets for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 7. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings.