SELINSGROVE — Pride is the descriptor that Susquehanna University senior Larry Czeponis used about his fellow graduates on Saturday.
Student speaker Czeponis, of Mount Carmel, is one of 520 graduates at Susquehanna’s 164th Commencement ceremony in James W. Garrett Sports Complex and Field House.
"I cannot put into words how immensely proud I am of every single one of you sitting here today," said Czeponis, a political science and international studies double major and student representative to the Board of Trustees. It amazes me how a place so small is able to cram in so much incredible talent, intelligence, advocacy, creativity, and compassion within its borders."
Czeponis said he cannot help but be excited to see what this class has a chance to do when it's their turn to lead.
"I see leaders in business and politics, medicine and research, music and art, education and sciences, literature and poetry, and so, so much more," he said. "It is incumbent upon us to use the skills and knowledge that we have gathered here, and ensure that we leave this world a better place than it was when we got here. The three pillars of SU, achievement, leadership and service, have been profoundly demonstrated here by everyone who will walk across this stage. I have the utmost confidence that they will continue to be upheld, long after our time at this University has passed."
Prior to the ceremony, students took pictures together and helped each other with their robes.
"I'm excited," said Emily LeFevre, of Lewistown. "It's been a long and rewarding last 15 weeks."
LeFevre, an elementary education student who was spending her time as a student teacher, said it was rewarding to give back.
"Susquehanna helped me grow into the person I am today," she said. "It's hard to believe it's here."
In the remarks from Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green, he reflected on the tumultuous events of the past four years.
"A global pandemic, an eruption of social unrest in response to systemic inequities, an attack on our nation’s capital by bands of its own citizens, and a major world power waging war on a neighboring democracy; senseless mass shootings, climate change, continual assaults on the truth, and politicization of fundamental moral principles," said Green. "We are fraying, and we are afraid."
Green, who grew emotional, said he is optimistic for the future because of the graduation class.
"I believe you are capable of relegating our worst times to the past," he said. "I believe this because I have seen what you are capable of doing; I believe this because I know what you have learned; and I believe this because I have witnessed your kindness, your compassion, your passion, and your goodness countless times as we have journeyed together."
He added, "You persevered when you were scattered across the nation and the globe unable to return to campus. You added your voices to the millions who advocated for justice in its many forms in your communities and on our campus. You listened to the smallest voices and echoed them so all might hear. You took care of each other, you made sacrifices to keep each other safe and healthy, and pushing against seemingly infinite resistance from the world around us, you arrived at this spot. You have made our mission statement manifest."
Keynote speaker Taiisha Swinton-Buck, class of 2008 and principal of Baltimore’s Digital Harbor High School and Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals’ 2021 Principal of the Year, told the graduates that "patience is necessary to persevere, to overcome obstacles, to survive within the brutal world you have inherited."
"But I am not patient, and although those words have helped me persevere, I am here today to tell you, sometimes we need to be impatient to create a better world," said Swinton-Buck. "There is no time left to sit and ponder and intellectualize. We will not patiently wait for others to change their hearts and minds. We will not patiently wait for paid-off politicians to do what is right when they have done what is wrong for so long. You are no longer “the future.” You are the present, and you are powerful, and you will leave your mark on this world. But what kind of lasting impact will you have? What will you fight for?"
Fighting for a space for Black and Brown students, Swinton-Buck said she fought rigid institutional structures and community backlash.
"I wanted to continue fighting for justice and equity in ways that folks had never seen before," she said. "People always told me to make sure I had a seat at the table. To be palatable and tolerated so people would welcome me to the table, but it was at Susquehanna that I decided to refuse. I refused to stifle my voice and comply for the comfort of others. I refused to change my dress, my hair, my speech to conform in spaces of power. I refused to contain myself and all I have to offer because to do so would be an affront to my own humanity."
Swinton-Buck encouraged the students to fight and create their own tables if they are not given a seat at the main table.
"Don't apologize for doing the right thing in the face of adversity, don't look for a seat at the table, create your own, and use your creativity, imagination, and innovation in service of others," she said. "Whatever you choose to do, wherever you plan to plant your feet, always be authentic in your service to others because that is how you create your own table. When faced with inequitable systems and institutions, be lightning and clap back with thunderous change. Be bold. The world needs you now more than ever."
During the commencement ceremonies, an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters will be bestowed upon Swinton-Buck and James W. Summers, Class of 1964, emeritus member of the Board of Trustees, and longtime supporter of Susquehanna.