The Daily Item
Millions of families will travel this week to spend Thanksgiving together and AAA estimates that this year’s total — about 55 million people are expected to trek at least 50 miles from home — will approach pre-pandemic levels.
AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more this week, projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.
The overwhelming majority of those traveling — about 49 million — will do so by car and they will face the highest-ever gas prices for the annual holiday. While gas prices are slowly declining — the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66 — this week will see the highest Thanksgiving national average price since AAA started keeping records in 2000.
“People are eager to get back to creating memories with their families and friends this Thanksgiving,” says Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “The nearly pre-pandemic levels of travelers will result in heavy traffic congestion and busy airports. Motorists should strategically plan their journey, packing plenty of patience for the drive or flight.”
Air travel is up nearly 8% over 2021, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving events.
According to PennDOT data, during the 2021 holiday travel period beginning the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and running through Jan. 2, 2022, there were 1,276 crashes involving an impaired driver, including 41 fatalities.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike expects Thanksgiving to be the busiest travel holiday of the year with 3.5 million motorists traveling during the six-day period starting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 27. Today and Wednesday will be the heaviest travel days.
On Monday, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission met at the PennDOT Regional Traffic Management Center at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) in Harrisburg to promote a safe holiday.
“We can all do our part to avoid crashes by always wearing a seat belt, designating a sober driver, and never driving distracted,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We want everyone to arrive at their holiday destinations safely, but when crashes do happen, PennDOT and first responders will work quickly to help the motorists involved and keep traffic moving.”