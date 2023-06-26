NEW BERLIN — The inaugural annual Fun in the Sun 5K Run will be held on July 15.
The cost is $30 to participate. Online registration closes at 8 p.m. on July 14. Registration opens at 2 p.m. on the day of the race. The cost for day-of registration is $35.
The event will run until 5 p.m. and is sponsored by the New Berlin Fire Department. The event benefits the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg.
For more information and to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/NewBerlin/FunInTheSun5kRun .