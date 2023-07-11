MILLVILLE — Sixty young campers are joining forces through the "Dost Space Alliance" to defend Camp Victory against invasive aliens. Well, at least that's the storyline that will be woven through a week of Camp Dost, true to the year's theme: Out of This World.
This week, 60 campers and 50 volunteers have gathered at Camp Dost, a summer camp for children with cancer and their siblings. The weeklong camp, running from July 9 to 14 is held at Camp Victory in Millville.
Mike Lovetro, Camp Dost Director, said the kids will be engaged in different parts of the "murder mystery style" story throughout the week.
"Today, they will have a scavenger hunt," Lovetro said Tuesday. "They will learn the aliens are fighting back."
Camp volunteers even enlisted the help of Pennsylvania State Police, who were scheduled to visit the camp Tuesday night in a helicopter to deliver the "NASA Instrument" to the campers, Lovetro said.
"Later in the week they will go on a rocket ship ride, which is really just a hayride without hay," the director said. "During the ride, they will come across a UFO and will learn one of their counselors are under mind-control."
As the storyline falls from its climax, the campers will learn the aliens are only in search of fuel in order to go home, Lovetro said. The creation of the aliens' fuel will require campers to recognize certain values and recall how they were displayed throughout the week of summer camp.
While the complicated plot might seem over-the-top to some, Lovetro, a former camper himself, said the execution was not as difficult as it might seem. "I always tap into what I enjoyed as a camper," he said. "In fact, every group here has a counselor that was also a camper at some point."
Lovetro was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in 2001 and attended Camp Dost for the first time when he was just nine years old. Lovetro attended the camp until 2009, when he became a counselor.
Now director of the summer camp, Lovetro said he looks forward to working with the kids every summer. "At this point, you wouldn't know I had cancer unless I told you," he said. "So I can work with these kids and say 'hey, I was in your shoes at one point.'"
Campers are welcome to attend Camp Dost for as long as they are on active treatment and for five years after, Lovetro said. "Each summer, my sister and I were given a choice between Camp Dost or family vacation," he said. "We never chose vacation."
Alex Schaffner, 12, from Herndon, was diagnosed in 2015 and has been attending camp for at least five years, he said. The Line Mountain seventh-grader said Camp Dost is amazing.
"My favorite activities are archery, fishing and biking, but it's all fun," Schaffner said. On just the second day of camp, Schaffner said he had already shot 127 bullseyes.
A few months ago, Schaffner attended the national archery tournament in Kentucky where he placed seventh out of 700 competitors, he said.
Camp Dost Assistant Director Jordan Gulick reminisced on a previous experience with a camper who wanted to shoot bow and arrow.
"Our former archery counselor, who has since passed away, wanted every kid to be able to shoot archery, but, one year, there was a camper who wasn't able to pull back the bowstring," Gulick said. "The counselor went into a shed and brought out a crossbow. On the first shot, the camper shot a bullseye."
Archery is included in the long list of activities offered to campers. Off the top of his head, Lovetro listed biking, arts and crafts, fishing, paddle boating, archery, zip-lining, rock climbing, swimming and more.
Sarah Brunskill, 18, was diagnosed with ALL in 2014 and has been attending the camp for nine years. A true Camp Dost veteran, Brunskill had an emotional connection to the camp.
"This is a place where everyone belongs and we can use each other to heal," Brunskill said. "We can talk about things other people don't understand."
Brunskill has been in remission since 2016, but said she has continued to return to camp every year. "The only bad thing is the fact that we have to leave," she said. "This year, I graduate and actually can't come back this time."
Gold stars with names written on them hung from under the roof of a pavilion at Camp Victory. Lovetro explained the stars represented former campers who had passed away.
"Every year, on Monday night, we have a memorial for those who have passed since last year," Lovetro said. "It's important to take some time and reflect."
Thinking back on Monday night, Brunskill said the memorial was tough to get through.
"It's my last year, so things are emotional," she said. "I never cried so hard in my life."
Camp Dost was initiated by the Danville Ronald McDonald House in 1983. As it was the first camp of its kind in the state, it became a model for similar camps across the country, according to the nonprofit.