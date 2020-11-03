MIDDLEBURG — Sixty-one improperly filed mail-in ballots are being thrown out in Snyder County and officials want the voters to be aware they still have time to cast a legitimate vote at the polls.
Snyder County received and tabulated 4,341 absentee and mail-in ballots today and found 61 were "naked" ballots that had not been properly placed in a security envelope.
If any of those 61 voters have an email linked to the county they should receive a notice from the Pennsylvania State Department that their vote will not be counted.
"They still have time to vote" at the polls, board chairman Joe Kantz said.