LEWISBURG — The 2023 Summer Recycling event in Union County brought in more than 66 tons of electronics.
At Tuesday’s public meeting, Commissioner Chair Jeff Reber reported that the two-day recycling event on July 7 and 8 brought in 133,035 pounds of electronics. The event was held at the former Country Cupboard parking lot at 101 Hafer Road, Lewisburg.
“Unfortunately we filled up the trucks a little earlier than we anticipated,” said Reber. “We certainly had a lot more residents than we anticipated.”
Union County partnered with Responsible Recycling Services LLC, of Kutztown, to host the event. It was free for Union County residents.
The last event of this magnitude was held in 2014, Union County Recycling Coordinator Robert Huntington previously said.
The county is also contracted with Lycoming County Resource Management Services to allow residents to drop off for free their televisions and computers between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday. It is located at 447 Alexander Drive, Montgomery.
The services will accept white goods, such as air conditioners or dehumidifiers, for a $20 fee.
Users are responsible for unloading their own vehicles. Driver licenses and vehicle registration must be provided at the weigh station.
This is open year-round for all Union County residents.