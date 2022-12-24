A 68-year-old Delaware Township man is the victim of a fatal fire that occurred Friday morning in Dewart, according to Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley.
Joseph P. Terpolilli died as a result of carbon monoxide toxicity due to the house fire, Kelley said Saturday morning.
Terpolilli was pronounced dead at the scene by Kelley at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Assisting Kelley at the scene was Chief Deputy Coroner James R. Gotlob.
Fire officials said it was a fast-moving fire in Dewart that broke out at 2670 Turbot Ave. The first call came at about 11:40 a.m. according to fire officials and by the time emergency responders arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed.
Warrior Run Fire Chief Doug Funk said there were multiple problems in fighting the fire.
Firefighters had to deal with freezing temperatures, they said.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Dewart at 12:30 p.m. Friday was 15 degrees, but with winds gusting up to 20 mph, the “real feel” was 1 degree.
“Fighting this fire in this cold was tough because the water kept freezing,” Warrior Run Fire Chief Doug Funk said. “That also made it slippery for our people, and dangerous.”
The fire began with heavy flames in the middle of the structure, Funk said and moved rapidly due to the wind.
Funk said the cause of the fire was as yet unknown