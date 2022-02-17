HARRISBURG — More than $68 million was bet on the Super Bowl in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Wednesday, a jump of $15 million from last year.
After payouts, revenue is expected to be $4,575,339. This was the fourth year in which legal sports wagering was available in Pennsylvania for the Super Bowl, but just the third in which online wagering options were available. This year, patrons could choose to place Super Bowl wagers at 18 retail locations and through 14 online wagering sites.
The Board also reports that there were 413,000 unique users that logged onto online sports wagering sites in Pennsylvania on Super Bowl Sunday based on data it obtained from geolocation technology service GeoComply.
— THE DAILY ITEM