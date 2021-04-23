Northumberland and Snyder counties received nearly $7,500 in Environmental Education Grants from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced $459,823 in Environmental Education Grants to 51 projects addressing environmental justice, climate change and water quality. Eighty-eight percent of grant funds will support projects that engage youth and adults living and/or working within Environmental Justice areas.
Northumberland County Conservation District received $3,000 to engage the community in planting native trees/shrubs to help mitigate the impacts of acid mine drainage and provide awareness though educational signage.
The Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance in Northumberland County received $3,000 for a field day for middle and high school students focused on coal mining history and water quality. Students will plant trees, erect bird houses and install signage.
Snyder County Conservation District received $1,425 to provide an environmental education camp experience involving hands-on rotational stations for students in first through fourth grade.
“These grants support projects that increase the environmental knowledge of community members statewide,” said Wolf. “This year’s awardees underscore the values of our Earth Week theme: Protect the Environment for All Pennsylvanians.”
Grants were awarded by the DEP to schools, institutions, conservation districts, and environmental and community organizations. Thirty-four local projects received mini grants of up to $3,000. Sixteen projects with a broad or statewide reach received general grants of up to $20,000 and one project, designed to engage students and teachers at the local, state, and national levels, received a grant of $80,219.