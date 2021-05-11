Seven candidates seeking election to the Lewisburg Area School Board vie for party nominations in the May 18 primary election.
Six of the seven candidates for a four-year term cross-filed, which would allow them to potentially secure nominations for the Democrat and Republican parties and effectively secure one of four openings on the school board before the general election in November.
Incumbents Mary K. Brouse, Lisa B. Clark, Mary Ann Sigler Stanton and John M. Rowe all cross-filed. Challengers Kristin E. Kraus and Heather Haynos also cross-filed while Jaime Lyons filed only for the Democrat ballot.
The Daily Item asked each candidate about their motivation to seek or remain in office, and their thoughts on the impact public cyber charter funding has on brick-and-mortar schools.
Lewisburg Area saw its cyber charter tuition costs soar during the pandemic, from less than $400,000 in 2019-20 to more than $1.1 million in 2020-21. Public schools pay the full tuition for students who opt to attend public cyber charter schools. The cost per pupil varies by district. At current rates, Lewisburg Area pays $13,536 for regular education and $26,145.08 for special education.
Brouse, a retiree, seeks election to her eighth term. Her focus on the success of SUN Area Technical Institute and the students who attend motivate her to remain on the board. She’s president of the technical school’s operating board and has been a district representative there since the 1990s, she said.
“That’s my passion. I just feel the career pathway is so vital to students,” Brouse said. “I feel kids need to have a trade whether they’re trade-bound or not.”
Brouse said there’s a need for some students to attend online school. When they do, they miss out on what Lewisburg Area offers in-person in the way of socialization, she said. She encourages cyber charter families to first consider the district’s own e-school and said constituents should write their state legislators to ask for funding reform — a move the board is working on itself.
Clark, a longtime professional of nursing and health care administration, seeks re-election to a second term. “Critical issues” like the long-term impact of the pandemic on students’ academic progress and the potential financial instability of the district motivated her to seek office again, she said.
Charter school tuition costs are just one piece of the larger puzzle that is public school funding in Pennsylvania, Clark said. She calls for an overhaul of education and pension funding.
“As for the charter school funding formula, perhaps direct payments from the state would be a better way to fund charter schools, bypassing the local districts altogether,” Clark said. “During the pandemic, we saw costs dramatically rise to over $1 million as many parents chose cyber charter schools for their children. As things return to normal, we will likely see students returning to classroom instruction and charter tuition costs significantly reduced.”
Haynos, a Spanish language instructor, is running for public office for the first time. Her youngest child graduates from Lewisburg Area High School this year. The positive experience all her children have had in the district inspired her to join the board, she said.
“My son in particular thrived because he was young when we moved here. He was very nurtured and supported. I think that having a thriving, healthy school system makes for a thriving healthy community,” Haynos said.
Eliminating cyber charter schools isn’t the answer, Haynos said, but the funding mechanism and its impact on local taxpayers and schools must be reexamined. She said she supports a reexamination and audit toward potential changes. She also called for transparency as to how cyber charter schools spend public dollars.
Kraus, a homemaker and former elementary and special education teacher, is running for office for the first time. She has two children in the district and a third child beginning next school year. She cited her background in education and her children attending Lewisburg schools as motivators in seeking election.
The cyber charter payment structure must be reevaluated and revised by the Legislature, Kraus said. The current system is financially unsustainable for Lewisburg Area, she said, and she urged local stakeholders to seek information about the impact. Beyond funding, Kraus said the district and school board should learn about why families choose cyber charter schools and whether the district can address any unmet needs.
“As a former special education teacher, I know first-hand that the ideal school environment is unique for individual students, and some families might choose a charter school. However, if a charter school, whether brick-and-mortar or cyber, is selected by parents as best for a student, the funding formula for the cost of that student’s education must not put the local school district at a financial disadvantage,” Kraus said.
Lyons, a service coordinator with a health insurer, is seeking office for the first time. She also has two children attending Lewisburg Area schools with a third attending next fall. The pandemic’s impact on the student experience and potential resulting setbacks for kids inspired her to join the election, she said.
She’s also interested in advocating for special needs families as a board member, she said.
When it comes to cyber charter funding, Lyons supports lobbying as a school board to encourage legislators to make changes. The current board backed away from sending a letter to local state officials on the topic and will discuss it further.
“I think for something like that there needs to be advocacy,” Lyons said. “To assume the difficulties felt with charter schools this year specifically, that it will just go away is kind of naive.”
Rowe, a gym co-owner and gymnastics program instructor, seeks a second four-year term. He also served a partial, appointed term prior to being elected for the first time.
He said he’s motivated to remain on the board in order to “balance lower taxes and quality education so that Lewisburg is a community available to everyone and for everyone.”
Rowe said the state must update the funding formula to “keep up with a more pervasive use of cyber charter schools.”
“Any modification there should continue to ensure that children have the opportunity that best meets their needs, whether that be in a brick-and-mortar school or a cyber charter school. Locally, the best option for our district is to offer an unbeatable educational experience so that students and parents want to stay in the Lewisburg Area School District,” Rowe said.
Stanton, an administrative fundraiser at a local university, is looking to be elected to her second term. As a one-term director, she said she’s now fully grasping the role and its responsibilities and is engaging in those duties in a more thoughtful and less reactive manner.
“The last year, in particular, has been a crash course in emergency management, response and strategic planning. We have learned so much in that time, and I feel even more invested in the work ahead,” Stanton said.
Stanton called the state’s cyber charter funding formula “out-of-date” and “ill-considered.” Cyber charter schools don’t incur the same costs as brick-and-mortar schools like lunches, utilities, maintenance and athletics. And, those schools don’t disclose their budgets the same as traditional public schools, she said. She called for transparency and advocacy as a school board.
“We are almost certainly over-paying, but due to a lack of transparency, we have no idea the amount by which we are doing so. At a time when school district budgets have been stretched to the breaking point by expenses incurred by COVID restrictions, we simply cannot be handing money away. This is not a statement about the value or efficacy of cyber charter schools, as those must certainly vary, but about being the best stewards possible of the taxpayers' dollars as well as our students' educations,” Stanton said.