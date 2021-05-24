Seven Valley athletes or relay teams are seeded first heading into the two-day PIAA Track & Field Championships this weekend at Shippensburg University.
District 4 2A boys champion Southern Columbia has four top seeds, led by sprinter Braeden Wisloski.
A sophomore, Wisloski is the top seed in the 100 and 200. The Tigers' 4x100 relay that Wisloski anchors is also seeded first.
Southern's other No. 1 seed is hurdler Jake Rose, who enters states with a seed time more than a second faster than any other runner. His district championship winning time was 14.10 seconds, well ahead of second seed Tyler Elliott of Punxsutawney, seeded second in 15.31. Three of the top four seeds at states are from District 4.
In 2A girls, Lewisburg's 4x800 relay team in seeded first with Warrior Run second. In the 4x100, Milton is seeded first.
The highest Valley seed in 3A girls is in the pole vault where Annalise Bond is seeded second.
In 3A boys, Danville hurdler Brandon Zimmerman is the top seed in the 300 hurdles. He is also second in the high hurdles behind Williamsport's Allen Taylor.
The format for the championships has changed this year with Class 2A boys and girls competing on Friday and 3A competing on Saturday.