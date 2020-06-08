SELINSGROVE — Destiny Arturet has protested racism and police brutality in Harrisburg and New York City in recent days and on Monday she joined Selinsgrove demonstrators.
"As a woman of color, I have experienced micro-aggressions," said the Puerto Rican who has been called "spicy" and even asked if she carries a knife.
A 2012 graduate of Susquehanna University who lives in Harrisburg, Arturet said she wanted to join the event held near the campus at the corner of Market Street and Route 522 "because SU means a lot to me. I loved my time here as a student and want to stand united with the people who live here and the students."
About 70 protesters, many carrying signs in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement that was revived after the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25, gathered at the intersection at one point in the early afternoon. The demonstration is being held from noon to 6 p.m.
"We are making a statement to our community that we are not going to accept racism," said Maegan Bogetti, who hopes their actions will spur change and improved relations between people of different cultures and backgrounds.
A majority of the motorists that passed the group honked horns in support while a few negative and threatening comments were shouted at them.
"Hopefully this disruption will show that we need change," said Chris Kalcich, a member of the Selinsgrove Borough Council