MILTON — The Arrowhead Restaurant along Route 405 outside Milton is closing its doors this week after 75 years.
Business owner Alicia Hoffman said on Monday the eatery, located at 8215 Route 405, Milton, is closing because property owner Annie Hackenberg is selling the land and building. Arrowhead, a survivor of countless floods over the last seven decades, is known for its Native American items on the wall, its walk-up service window, and the Pig — what customers call the popular Pig In A Blanket sandwich.
"I'm sad," said Hoffman, who is also the owner of Jean's Grub Sub Hub in Montandon. "Very sad. The older customers come in and they wonder 'Where are we going to go now?' I feel bad for them."
Hoffman and longtime employees said they will miss the customers and seeing generations of people bring their children and their grandchildren in over the years.
"These customers, my boss, I will miss everybody here," said Beryl Smith, of Watsontown, an employee for 21 years.
"I'll miss the stories; there were a lot of stories," said Kathy Shaffer, of Milton, an employee for 27 years. "This is my second home."
John Newcomer originally opened the restaurant as the Red Arrow in 1947. Newcomer's daughter Edna and her husband Jim Schell purchased the business in 1963. Patty Hackenberg, who started working there at age 16, came on as a partner and co-owner in 1993 until she assumed full ownership after Edna's passing in 2007 and James's passing in 2010.
Hackenberg herself passed away in October 2016, leaving her wife Annie Hackenberg to take care of the property and business. Annie sold the business to Hoffman in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States.
"It's been a rough two years," said Hoffman, noting how COVID-19 and shutdown orders closed down the dining room in 2020. She said they reduced their capacity by half down to 60 seats to allow for more social distancing.
The Pig in A Blanket Sandwich is the most popular item on the menu. Described as a "one-of-a-kind, hand-carved pork steak made from fresh local hams," the meat goes through a tenderizing process, is dipped and breaded, and then deep fried. Making the pork tenderloin is the same process the founders of Arrowhead used when the restaurant opened in 1947.
The sandwich is served a variety of ways, but the most popular is with mustard, ketchup, relish and onions on a hamburger bun, said Hoffman.
Other popular menu items are coleslaw, and homemade pies, including coconut cream, lemon meringue and chocolate cream, and apple dumplings.
"I can barely get them out of the oven and cooled before people are ordering them," said Hoffman. "They smell them baking."
Diantha and Ken Frank, of Milton, brought Diantha's father Charles Harris, of Cogan Station, into the restaurant on Monday.
"I love the Pig (in a Blanket)," said Ken Frank. "It's really good. It's the only place that has it."
Diantha Frank said the service is always great.
Charles Harris, who recently turned 100, said he remembers coming in as a young man.
"We really like it here," he said.
Joylene and Marty Braim, of Turbotville, are also longtime customers.
"My mother still calls it the Red Arrowhead," said Marty Braim. "She's 83. I remember when I was pretty little, my great granddad brought potatoes he grew here for French fries."
They said they used to come every Friday night with Joylene's mother and father, now deceased for five years, for chicken pot pie, and then go home to play pinochle.
"It's hard to see all these restaurants closing," said Marty Braim.
The Arrowhead will close at 8 p.m. Thursday. The dining room is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday, staying open an extra hour at the walk-up window.