Eighty-three restaurants, bars and other businesses in Northumberland, Snyder, Montour and Union county are approved for $2.1 million in pandemic relief funds.
Last week, the state Department of Community and Economic Development held a press conference to announce that 19 businesses in Union County received $502,354 in COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) funds. There are pending CHIRP announcements expected for early July for 38 businesses in Northumberland County, 16 in Snyder County and 10 in Montour County, according to SEDA-Council of Governments Community Relations Director Kristen Moyer.
"CHIRP is for alleviating losses because of COVID," said Moyer. "It showed some ingenuity and creativity on restaurant's parts to effectively use the money. I think we're seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. More businesses are opening again, and people are more comfortable with going out. We hope it gets better as we continue to move forward."
Moyer upheld Elizabeth’s An American Bistro at 412 Market St., Lewisburg, as an example of a business that used creativity by building an outdoor patio. Elizabeth's received $25,000 in CHRIP funds.
CHIRP funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development is allocating $145 million to hospitality industry businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic. In total, 311 businesses in 11 Valley counties received a total of $7.1 million in CHIRP funds, including $1,028,268 in Northumberland County, $457,268 in Snyder County and $206,480 in Montour County, said Moyer.
SEDA-COG worked with 10 Valley counties to be the administrator of the funds on behalf of the county commissioners. Each applicant was screened for eligibility and then county commissioners were tasked with signing off on each of the businesses, said Moyer.
"We're expecting to announce the first week of July after all the numbers are finalized," said Moyer. "We have to have it done by June 30."
Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said he and his fellow county commissioners approved the list of county businesses last week.
"They had to make sure they were actually businesses and actually eligible and actually exists," said Schiccatano.