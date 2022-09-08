The Daily Item
The 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks is Sunday. Several Valley organizations are holding memorial walks and ceremonies to honor those who lost their lives. Below are a few events:
PATRIOT DAY CEREMONY/Danville
American Legion Post 40, 175 Northumberland St., is holding a ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday in honor of the individuals who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks against the United States that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
9/11 MEMORIAL WALK/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Hose Company will host its 7th annual 9/11 Memorial Walk on Saturday. The walk will cover 34.3 miles to honor the 343 firefighters as well as others who gave their lives on September 11, 2001. The walk will start in Hughesville at 3 a.m. and follow Route 405 South through Muncy, Montgomery, Watsontown and Milton. In Lewisburg, walkers will turn west onto Route 45 and follow the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail to Mifflinburg where it will end at Station 3. The walk is expected to end between 1-2 p.m. All money raised from the walk will be donated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. More information can be found at The Mifflinburg Hose Company’s Facebook page.
HYMN SING/PATRIOTIC DAY/Mooresburg
Hymn Sing/Patriotic Day begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road. An hour of singing patriotic songs to honor all who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and the communities that were affected by the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Info: 570-275-2754.
9/11 MEMORIAL WALK/Riverside
The Southside Fire Company, 270 Avenue D, will hold its annual trek in memory of those whose lives were lost and forever changed from the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Walkers will depart from Southside at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and will travel Avenue D to D&H Avenue to Gearhart Street to Sixth Street back to Avenue D. Danville firefighters will start to walk at Zamboni Park and join the Southside firefighters. The walk is open to everyone and police, fire and EMS apparatus are welcome.
SEPTEMBER 11 MEMORIAL SERVICE/Selinsgrove
A brief September 11 memorial service will be held on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Susquehanna University at the memorial site between Blough-Wies Library and Hassinger Hall. President Jonathan Green, Dean Laurie Carter and Chaplain Scott Kershner will share remarks. The service will conclude with a tolling of bells and the observing of silence to remember all who perished as a result of the attacks, including two SU alumnae, Colleen Supinski and Chris Vialonga.
9/11 MEMORIAL EVENT/Sunbury
The Sunbury Fire Department will host a ceremony on Saturday marking the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will take place at Cameron Park from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with guest speaker John Deppen. The Shikellamy JROTC will be in attendance as well.
If you are holding an event to commemorate 9/11 and would like it included in the paper, email news@dailyitem.com