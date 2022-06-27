WINFIELD – For almost 76 years, Mary Agnes Hackenberg’s fingers have been pressing the ivory keys of an organ to fill a church with the lilting strains of familiar, comforting hymns.
“I didn’t think I’d be playing at this age,” she said, noting that she is 91-and-a-half years old and her birthday is in August. “My fingers are still working.”
Until two weeks ago, Hackenberg played the organ at two churches, St. John’s Union Church of Dry Valley, in Winfield, and Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, in New Berlin. She just retired from Messiah but will continue playing at St. John’s.
“We have the best organists,” said Rev. Ricky Phillips, pastor of St. John’s and also the Mazeppa Union Church, in Mazeppa. “And the organist is the one who never gets any acclaim.”
He referred to a quote by Martin Luther: “Next to the Word of God, music deserves the highest praise. The gift of language combined with the gift of song was given to man that he should proclaim the Word of God through music.”
“We’ve been blessed that we have such great organists,” Pastor Ricky said. “That’s a gift from God.”
Becky Rishel and Beth Hackenberg are the organists at Mazeppa, and Mary Agnes Hackenberg was joined for years at Dry Valley by Vernetta Reichley, who played until her death in 2017. Vernetta’s son, Allen Reichley, now alternates Sundays with Hackenberg.
Mary Agnes Hackenberg started piano lessons when she was seven with Winifred Smith, of New Berlin. Hackenberg started playing preludes for church when she was 16. The first hymn she played was “Jesus, Lover of my Soul.”
Both of Hackenberg’s parents had a musical background, with her mother playing the organ and her father playing an alto horn in the United States Army. All three of her daughters played the clarinet in Mifflinburg Area High School. Her grandson played the trumpet in Danville Area High School, and his daughter, Sarah Eyer, plays the mellophone, in Southern Columbia High School’s marching band. Sarah’s brother, Owen, has started playing the drums.
When Hackenberg was a teenager she had the honor of playing Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” on WKOK’s Memorial Day program.
“I was nervous that time,” she said. “I think my knees were knocking.”
Although most Sunday services went smoothly, she did recall spilling wine on the keys one time when she received Holy Communion at the organ.
“It discolored the keys a bit,” she said. “I cleaned them until it came off.”
She has played the organ as far away as Towanda, when she played for a cousin’s wedding. She also played for a niece’s wedding at Bucknell University’s Rooke Chapel, the only time she played on a three-manual organ. About 20 years ago she took lessons from Barbara Smiley, who gave her lessons at Zion Lutheran Church, in Sunbury.
“Oh, that was a nice organ,” she said.
Special times
At Messiah Lutheran Church, in New Berlin, Hackenberg played every first and third Sunday. On Christmas Eve she played the organ while music director Gaye Wetzel played the piano.
“That was special,” Hackenberg said.
She recalled one Christmas Eve when a car was stranded in the snow at the bottom of her driveway and she wasn’t sure she’d be able to get to church. Thankfully, the car was moved in the nick of time.
“I still made it on time,” she said with a smile.
She enjoys playing preludes before church services begin because she can play what she wants. She gets up early on Sundays to practice and is looking forward to only having to do that every other Sunday now.
Messiah Lutheran Church surprised Hackenberg with a party to celebrate her retirement, and she’s received cards from seven local ministers she has worked with over the years.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said of retiring from the New Berlin church. The last song she played there was “Let There Be Peace On Earth.” “It fits,” she said, of the need for peace.
Pastor Ricky checked GuinessWorldRecords.com and found in 2016 that “the longest tenure as a church pianist/organist is 80 years 188 days, achieved by Alice Gurney Eitle (USA), who has played at Union Pisgah United Methodist Church, in Attica, Ohio, USA, since 1935.”
He and Hackenberg marveled over the organists they’ve known who played for decades in their churches and joked that Allen Reichley has many years ahead of him to carry on the tradition.
“Once you’re in there, you can’t quit,” Hackenberg said. “They’ll haul you in there on a wheelchair.”
