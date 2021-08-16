SUNBURY — The former J.H. and C.K. Eagle Mill in Kulpmont is among 97 properties across Northumberland County that are on the list to be sold at the next judicial sale in Northumberland County.
The vacant factory was purchased by PAD Kulpmont LLC, of Stroudsburg, from Kulpmont Properties Inc. for $225,000 on Aug. 1, 2011, and worked with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2017 to take down the smokestacks and clean up the property. The sale is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 20 in the county administration building, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury.
“It’s been eyesore and burden on our community for a while,” said Kulpmont Borough Councilman Bob Chesney. “We were fortunate two years ago when the EPA took the project on.
“They eliminated the major problems of the building,” Chesney said.
The vacant mill is being sold in three separate parcels totaling 3.356 acres in Kulpmont.
The 0.45-acre property at 1400 Chestnut St. has a starting bid of $6,395.44; the 1.536-acre property at 1340 Chestnut St. has a starting bid of $6,375.44 and the 1.37-acre property at Maple Street has a starting bid of $7,510.70. The parking lot associated with the property was sold in an upset sale a few years ago.
Tax claims director Janel Barwick on Friday said owner Dan Luzon, of Bronx, N.Y., has inquired about paying $50,000 worth of back taxes. As of the close of business Friday, the property had not been paid off.
In June 2019, the owners worked with EPA to clean up the property, which included removing 16,500 pounds of metal and 63.7 tons of asbestos and contaminated material. The following month, the EPA placed an $850,000 superfund lien on the site.
The EPA costs through June 4, 2019, were $848,457.18 with an estimated total cost of $2,564,885. Costs were first incurred on Nov. 26, 2017, according to documents filed in Northumberland County Court. No paperwork has been filed to indicate the lien is satisfied.
It’s not the first time the property has come up for judicial sale, but Chesney said Luzon paid the back taxes and kept the building at the last minute.
“We were surprised,” said Chesney. “We were under the assumption he wanted to do something with the building. Now, he hasn’t done anything since then. The building is not going to get any better sitting there.”
Chesney said he doesn’t know whether a new owner would be better.
“It would start the whole process again,” he said. “Are they going to be a serious owner? It wouldn’t do anything for the community to just have it continue to sit there. IF someone was more energetic and proactive, we would love for someone else to own it. For us, it’s a no-win situation.”
Housing Authority of Northumberland County Executive Director Ed Christiano, who works on blighted and vacant properties in the county, said the county has never dealt with the former mill.
“That’s a monster, that’s a huge property,” said Christiano. “I don’t know what it would take money-wise even to tear it down. That’s out of our reach for any properties we would deal with it. It would be just out of reach for money we receive.”
Largest in 11 years
The judicial sale in March generated $722,460.31 with 11 parcels sold out of 152 available. It was the largest judicial sale in the 11 years that Barwick has been with the tax claim department.
For comparison, the 2009 judicial sale — the first of its kind in eight years — generated $488,731.33. The 2019 judicial sale generated $175,007.41. Prior to the March sale, 2017 was the highest sale at $531,290.08, Barwick said.
“We currently have 102 registered bidders but I am not aware of any significant interest in any individual properties,” said Barwick.
A property reaches judicial sale when the owner has been delinquent on taxes for two years and already has been through an upset sale with no buyers. The initial bid includes costs, recording fees, advertising and transfer fees, and each property is buyer beware. While the properties are sold free and clear — meaning the new owner is not responsible for any liens, mortgages or back taxes — the money is used to pay costs owed to the county and municipalities.
Parcels will be offered at the listed starting bid and go to the highest bidder. Bidders have until 3 p.m. that day to pay their bid in full, said Barwick.
“This sale is a “Free and Clear” sale,” said Barwick. “A 60-year title search has been performed and all owners, municipalities, Mortgage Holders and Lienholders have been served via the Sheriff’s Office.”
As of now, Shamokin has the most properties for sale at 42 followed by 25 in Coal Township, 14 in Mount Carmel, four in Kulpmont, three in Marion Heights, two each in East Cameron and West Chillisquaque townships and one each in Milton, Northumberland and Point Township. If all properties are sold at the original bidding price, the county has the potential to generate more than $185,000 in revenue.
Any properties that are not sold at next Friday’s sale will be offered up at the November Repository Sale along with the parcels that did not sell at the March 26 Judicial Sale.