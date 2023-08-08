A beauty tech inventor and her New Berlin native fiancé recently auditioned for Shark Tank to present an ecosystem for creating hyper-customized hair and skin care products.
Malha Bly, the CEO and founder of Cosmixxology, and her fiance and business partner Charlton Hollenbach auditioned on July 7 for the 15th season of the ABC show. While they can’t disclose whether they were successful until the season airs in March, the couple who live in Las Vegas said they are looking forward to the future of their invention.
“We’re very excited,” said Bly. “I’m making more and more contacts from people who want to be involved.”
“I’m ecstatic and I’m nervous,” said Hollenbach. “I’ve always supported her. She has patented these products and no one can steal them. I try to help her out the best I can.”
Hollenbach, who grew up in New Berlin, graduated from Mifflinburg Area High School in 1978. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from West Chester University in 1989. He still has family in Milton, Laurelton and Middletown.
Bly, a native of Detroit, graduated from Taylor High School in Michigan in 1991. She graduated from Easter Michigan University with a degree in business in 1999 and went back to cosmetology school in 2008. She owns her own beauty salon called the Hair Gym in Las Vegas.
Hollenbach and Bly met in July 2020 and got engaged this year. They have been temporarily living in Las Vegas since March 2023.
Hollenbach calls himself the “financial person” of the hair salon and helps with the construction of the product. He also obtained his CDL license to help transfer the product.
Bly said she created her own products while working with her “daughter’s difficult hair” and started her own line called Couture Maine Concepts. After opening the Hair Gym LLC in 2015, she used her knowledge and experience to create Cosmixxology.
The patented ecosystem with its own platform for professionals and novice to analyze, customize and dispense natural hair and skincare products. The ecosystem is comprised of a handheld analyzer, mobile application and UX/UI enabled machine (The Cosmixx) with embedded software. The platform consists of technology that allows the user to customize their service and experience through interactive, educational, and enjoyable content. The user can purchase ingredients and related items, share recipes, and search for participating shops/salons.
It takes in-depth images of pH to determine what the issues are with a person’s scalp, hair and skin. The product identifies conditions such as alopecia, male-pattern baldness and folliculitis, said Bly.
It uses Machine Learning (ML) algorithm plus has a customized heating and mixing apparatus. The Cosmixx uses these three key features to formulate and dispense personalized hair and skin care formulas using clean, natural products.
“After it shows you what the ingredients are, you can confirm or add something like sunscreen or color protection,” said Bly. “The system mixes products while you wait and then dispenses it.”
It has a personal analysis where you can turn on the handheld device which will take magnified photos while reading the pH of the surface it touches. Utilizing the Cosmixx hand analyzer technology, an app compiles the photos and pH information to determine the user’s scalp/skin condition. The application then uses high performance interfacing to communicate the information to the machine.
The user may further customize their unique calculated formula by selecting an option on the machine’s display screen. The Cosmixx machine then uses medical grade exact measuring pumps and its custom laboratory grade mixer to emulsify and homogenize (when required) the personalized products in doses that range from 4 ounces to 32 ounces. It then uses its rapid cooling technology (when required) before alerting the user it is ready to dispense.
The product is dispensed by detecting when a container is positioned underneath the nozzle. The user can press the self-cleaning button after pouring a small amount of solution into the water reservoir.
The Cosmixx Elite is an interactive kiosk that allows users to stand in front of the unit and perform customized analysis and dispensing.
Bly said she is in discussions with Walgreens and CVS to install kiosk versions of her product. After a presentation in San Francisco, they are also in negotiations with L’Oreal.
Bly and Cosmixxology were also featured in BELLA Magazine because she “outshined the competition and captured our attention as a leader in beauty technology and innovation,” according to BELLA.