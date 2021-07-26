A person diagnosed with Type I Diabetes would have likely had a death sentence before the discovery of insulin in 1921, according to endocrinologists at two Valley hospitals.
Dr. Michael Adler, an endocrinologist at Evangelical Community Hospital, and Dr. Jodie Reider, an endocrinologist at Geisinger, both discussed the anniversary of the discovery of insulin this week.
“The only treatment was putting a person on a low carbohydrate diet,” said Adler. “People would lose weight, become like a skeleton, starving prior to a painful death. It was the only way people could slightly extend their lives.”
Reider said it’s easy to forget what life was like a century ago. Her oldest patient is in his 80s and has been diabetic for most of his life.
“People used to not live that long, and now they are,” said Reider. “This is a testament to what science can achieve and how people can be helped with science.”
“People had a “death sentence” with Type I, said Adler.
“Diabetes has gone from a big struggle keeping people alive to where people now can have a much more normal life, fewer complications, have families—things we take for granted. It’s humbling to realize how far we’ve come and it’s only been a hundred years,” said Adler.
The last 100 years have allowed diabetics to go from no hope to getting closer to what life would be like for those without diabetes, said Adler.
“Diabetes is a disease that affects every moment in your life,” said Adler. “Is your sugar low? Is it high? What are you eating? What are your medications. Hope is the main thing you want to give to people.”
The last 100 years have increased treatment for diabetes from insulin injections, to refined syringes to pens and insulin pumps. People with a sensor can now track their blood sugar at all times, said Adler and Reider.
Insulin wasn’t perfect in the beginning and there was no way to monitor glucose levels, said Reider. The original glass syringes had to be boiled in order to sterilize, and sharpened frequently, so it was time consuming. Even the early glucose monitors were time consuming, she said.
Continuous glucose monitors and hybrid systems with a pump and monitor are “godsends,” said Reider.
The technology and treatments have really exploded in the last 20 years. The monitor can send information to loved ones and alarms can be set for low blood sugar or conditions that would lead to spikes, she said.
REider predicts more glucose monitors and hybrid systems for Type 1 patients. She foresees advancement in artificial pancreatic systems. Less complications and extended lifespans are also in place, she said.
“It’s an exciting time to be helping people with diabetes,” she said. “It’s hard for people when they’re doing everything they can but they’re still struggling.”