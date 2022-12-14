HARRISBURG — The 2021-22 Legislative Session closed on Dec. 7. There were more than 4,000 bills and 600 resolutions proposed in the state House and Senate, the two chambers that constitute Pennsylvania’s General Assembly. What follows is a look back at the outcome of legislation proposed by area lawmakers.
Today, The Daily Item wraps up a three-day look at legislation put forth by local lawmakers.
Sen. John Gordner
Sen. John Gordner began the 2021-22 session entering the first half of his fifth full term as a state senator. He ended the session with a surprise retirement, forgoing the final two years of his term to join interim Senate President Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, as counsel.
A special election will be held Jan. 31 to fill the vacancy. State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, was chosen as the Republican nominee. She'll face Democrat Patricia Lawton and Libertarian Thomas Anderson. The district covers all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties plus parts of Luzerne County.
An attorney by trade, Gordner first joined the General Assembly as a House member, having served the 109th Legislative District from 1993 to 2003. He switched from Democrat to Republican in 2001.
In 2003, he won a special election to the 27th Senatorial District and remained in that position through last session. He held Republican Caucus leadership positions for six sessions — from 2011 through 2022 — having served as caucus administrator, chair and, since 2014, majority whip.
Last session, Gordner sponsored 211 bills and resolutions of which he introduced 19 general bills and resolutions as the primary sponsor.
Four of his measures passed into law. Three bills moved on to the House but stalled out.
Senate Bill 416 became Act 60 of 2021. It amended the Professional Nursing Law to create the title designation, certification qualifications and scope of practice for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists.
Senate Bill 425 became Act 61 of 2021. It amended the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error Act to allow that physicians can delegate the task of obtaining a patient’s informed consent from another qualified practitioner prior to a procedure. It was done in response to a 2017 Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision precluding such a process. The bill was supported by the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania as well as the Pennsylvania Medical Society.
Senate Bill 588 became Act 85 of 2022. It amends the state Crimes Code to allow defendants to be prosecuted separately for summary offenses from any misdemeanor or felony charges that might be filed in the same incident.
Senate Bill 1186 became Act 51 of 2022. It raised the application fee to $52 from $50 for U.S. semiquincentennial license plates and requires $25 from each application be directed to the state commission for the country’s 250th anniversary in 2026.
Gordner’s Senate Resolution 285 directed the Joint State Government Commission to assess and analyze public and private recycling infrastructure and operations. The report is due no later than next June.
Sen. Gene Yaw
In 2023-24, Republican Sen. Gene Yaw begins the second half of his fourth term serving the 23rd Senatorial District.
Legislative redistricting saw the 23rd inherit all of Tioga County while its former territory in Susquehanna County shifted to the 20th Senatorial District. All of Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Union counties remain in Yaw’s district.
Last session, Yaw was appointed to six different committees. He chaired the committee on Environmental Resources & Energy and was vice chair of the Judiciary Committee.
Yaw sponsored 163 bills and resolutions in 2021-22. He was the primary sponsor of 38 general bills and eight resolutions. Three of his proposals passed into law while a fourth made it through both chambers of the General Assembly but ultimately was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Seven other bills from Yaw were voted out of the Senate but stalled in the House.
Senate Bill 251 became Act 83 of 2022. It repealed portions of existing agricultural law to update fees for fertilizer manufacturers and guarantors with regulatory oversight by the Department of Agriculture. It also added definitions and set rules for labeling, packaging, sale and distribution requirements of fertilizers for agriculture, turf and specialty uses. A legislative memo estimated the new fees will generate an additional $510,000 in new revenues for the department annually.
Senate Bill 420 became Act 88 of 2021. It revised qualifications for the office of district attorney. County code was amended by the law to require that district attorneys maintain active law licenses while in the elected position. It also established separate procedures for when a district attorney is disbarred or when their law license is suspended.
“My bill would also establish safeguards so that the office of district attorney would continue to operate uninterrupted in the event of a suspension of the law license or disbarment from the practice of law of a sitting district attorney,” Yaw said when his bill became law. “It will assure the citizens that the integrity expected in the office of district attorney is maintained.”
Senate Bill 806 became Act 153 of 2022. It amends the Oil and Gas Lease Act to increase the amount of payment information that must be provided to a royalty owner and provides timelines for payments and additional information. All payments for unconventional formations must be made no later than 120 days from the date of the first sale. Subsequent payments must be made within 60 days after the end of the month when production was sold.
Yaw’s Senate Bill 275 found opposition in the Senate and House but not enough to stop the measure from being voted through. However, Wolf stood in its way of becoming law when he vetoed the measure.
The bill sought to prevent municipalities from restricting or prohibiting consumer utility services based on the source of energy. In a legislative memo, Yaw argued that the breadth of local government is too fractured — there are 2,500-plus municipal entities in Pennsylvania — would potentially create an “unworkable patchwork of restrictions” on energy policies. Instead, he sought to put that onus on state government.
In his veto message, Wolf argued against taking away decision-making power over energy sources from local governments and that the legislation would remove potential responses or solutions to address the global threats of climate change.