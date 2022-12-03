One-fourth of the state prison population suffers from some sort of mental illness, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
Lucas D. Malishchak, director of the Psychology Office for the PA Department of Corrections, said almost 40 percent of the entire prison population receives mental health care while in state facilities. The Prison Policy Initiative reports that 66 percent of people in federal prisons and 74 percent in state prisons said they received no mental health care while incarcerated.
“This is a vulnerable population,” said Malishchak. “We do our very best at supporting those people and identifying their needs when they are here. Over the past 10 years, our psychology staff has more than doubled. We are now north of approximately 330 frontline qualified mental health professionals that are distributed throughout the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. Our clinicians are carrying caseloads of one clinician to every 48 to 50 patients receiving mental health care.”
The mental health services allow inmate sentences to be “as pleasant as they can possibly be given the circumstances,” he added. “I don’t say that jokingly. I say that very seriously. Mental health care is a priority here in the Department of Corrections. We are preparing people to head home. We are preparing them to be better off than how they came to us at the front door. That is a core of our mission here: reentry and providing individuated treatment and education for people while they are here in preparation for going home so they can be safe and successful in the community.”
Over the 20-year period from 2000 to 2019, more than 6,200 local jail inmates died by suicide while in custody. Suicide deaths among jail inmates increased by 13 percent over the period. Those who died by suicide were most often male, non-Hispanic white, incarcerated for a violent crime and died by self-strangulation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS).
A total of 340 persons in state and federal prisons and 355 persons in local jails died by suicide in 2019. The number of suicides in local jails increased by 5 percent from 2018 to 2019, while suicides in state and federal prisons were stable. Suicides accounted for 30 percent of deaths in local jails and 8 percent of deaths in state and federal prisons in 2019, according to BJS.
Overhaul of the system
In 2016, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) overhauled its treatment of prisoners with mental illness or intellectual disabilities. Following a three-year review, the U.S. Department of Justice closed its investigation of the state prison system, saying it was confident that the reforms initiated by the state DOC that “thousands of prisoners with serious mental illness and/or intellectual disabilities throughout the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections system will experience improvements in their treatment and care.”
The U.S. Department of Justice cited several positive changes and reforms, including:
Solitary Confinement and Discipline. The Pennsylvania DOC created specialized treatment units for offenders with serious mental illness and intellectual disabilities. Problems are resolved informally or with mental health staff and discipline is no longer permitted for self-injurious behavior.
Out-of-Cell Options. Inmates with mental illness or intellectual disabilities are offered at least 20 hours per week out-of-cell time for activities and treatment. Treatment units are less stark, featuring colorful murals and recovery-based messages, resulting in greater participation and fewer incidents of harm.
Mental Health Diagnosis and Classification. The classification process has been expanded to include all prisoners with a current or past diagnosis, protecting them from restrictive housing.
Mental Health Care Delivery. By designating certain facilities to specialize in the treatment for prisoners with mental illness or intellectual disabilities, offenders can benefit from expanded treatment services and mental health personnel.
Training. DOC has trained hundreds of corrections officers and more than 500 peer specialists (inmates) to reinforce the efforts of mental health staff and to support prisoners in need of treatment and suicide prevention.
Partnered with experts
Within the past four years, Malishchak said the DOC has partnered with several suicide prevention experts to develop a suicide risk assessment tool. When a person presents an increased risk of suicide, an emergency referral will occur and a psychology staff member will meet with that person in a private and confidential out-of-cell location.
The staff has been trained to identify signs of suicide risks, he said.
When an inmate enters the state system, Malishchak said they are seen by a qualified mental health professional on day one to do an in-depth suicide risk assessment. Within the first week, every person will also be administered a personality assessment to learn how the person views the world and interacts with the world. Additionally, each person is administered an intelligence test to assess what their needs are, and they are screened for autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopment disorders.
Any needed medications, including those to deal with mental health issues, will be available through the state prison immediately upon arrival. Nearly 40 percent of the 36,500 people in the state prison system are actively receiving psychotropic medications, being followed by psychology/psychiatry staff and have individualized treatment plans in place to guide their mental health care, Malishchak said.
All services are voluntary and can be declined, he said.
“The end goal is for our staff to figure out a plan for this person. What are we going to do to keep this person safe?” said Malishchak. “That plan is what we call a safety plan. It’s developed between the patient and clinician.”
‘Enhanced levels’
In addition to crisis response, DOC also has units across the state to provide enhanced levels of mental health care in secure settings. These locations have staff with intense training and mental health tools, said Malishchak.
“Over the last decade or so, we have developed treatment units where we divert patients living with mental illnesses in traditional restrictive housing settings to diversionary treatment units,” he said. “A person living with bipolar disorder or major depression who gets into an altercation and threatens that person and if that person is sanctioned, we would divert that person away from restrictive housing.”
The DOC is also working with certified peer specialists, which is a “credential for individuals with personal, lived experience in their own mental health recovery. By offering insight into the recovery process based on their own experience, peer specialists are able to provide a unique perspective while providing peer support services. This credential is for persons with serious mental health or co-occurring (mental health and substance use disorder) lived experience.”
One of the biggest barriers for inmates seeking mental health is the stigma associated with living with a mental illness, said Malishchak.
“To combat that stigma, our organization has really attempted to change our culture over the past decade or so,” he said. “It hasn’t been an easy change. It hasn’t been very smooth. Corrections have committed to educating our front-line staff and director contact employees. Close to 15,000 employees who interact on a daily basis with our incarcerated population are trained in mental health first aid. That teaches them what a mental illness is, what it is not, and how to identify the signs and symptoms of a mental illness.”
If the staff can do that, they can refer that patient to a qualified mental health professional. Access to care in prison is the “most fundamental issue that we are responsible for ensuring,” he said.
Malishchak said it is the responsibility of the DOC to ensure that these people, no matter what they’ve done, have access to care while they’re in prison.
“That doesn’t mean we condone what they’ve done,” said Malishchak. “In fact, it’s just the opposite. We have an enormous responsibility in the DOC to directly address the risks and dangers these people present when they come to us.”