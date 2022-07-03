At the time of the revolution, if there was to be any chance of defeating the British Empire, it was necessary to bring together a vastly diverse group of people. Historians record they were separated by language, tradition and religion. They needed a cause to unite them, and the cause was “liberty.” Also, they explain, a significant part of that for many citizens was religious liberty. After an unlikely victory, the political task of a relatively small number of white men, mostly Christians of English descent, was to establish a government that would give them that liberty.
Many of the original settlers came here looking for freedom from state churches,” observed Ted Yeager, retired Danville High School history teacher. The Puritans and Pilgrims arrived in New England in the early 1600s after suffering religious persecution in England, but the Puritans of Massachusetts Bay Colony didn’t tolerate any opposing religious views. Catholics, Quakers and other non-Puritans were banned from the colony and most settled farther south.
The mid-1700s brought Northern European immigrants to our shores, who were primarily of Scots-Irish, German, and Dutch extraction. Yeager continued that the time wasn’t far removed from massive upheavals due to religious differences all over Europe. “The German Reformation, Henry VIII’s break from the Catholic church, creation of the Church of England and the Jacobite rebellions were recent history,” contributed to our founding fathers’ understanding of religion and government.
So what did these men — our founding fathers — believe personally and how did they reconcile their beliefs to craft the new government “of the people?”
“It’s really hard to make definitive statements about what the Founding Fathers believed both personally and what they believed about the role of religion in government,” Brantley Gasaway, associate professor of religious studies at Bucknell University said, “because there was such diversity of belief among them.”
Samuel Adams was a devout orthodox Christian who was very active in the Congregationalist church. He believed in the stern patriarchal God worshiped by the Puritans who fled the Church of England. Adams effectiveness as a revolutionary leader was evidenced by his ability to fan the fervor of fellow Congregationalists to rise up in a violent insurrection against the British. When it came to forming the republic, he supported the pragmatic decision to not establish a state church and urged the Massachusetts legislature to ratify the Constitution.
Very much influenced by the Enlightenment, Benjamin Franklin believed in a God who made and governed creation and that the divine’s existence is revealed through the laws of nature. He felt the best way for a society to promote virtue was to tolerate all religious beliefs. During the Constitutional Convention, Franklin argued that governments should not support one particular religion, but instead trust that truth would be revealed through inquiry. In his last speech at the convention, Franklin noted that, although the delegates could not produce what he considered a perfect system, he would consent to it and urged all of the delegates to sign the Constitution.
Yeager added, “They felt it would create a more stable government to allow citizens to worship as they chose.” There was a deep feeling among them that you needed virtuous people in order to have a functioning democratic republic. Differences arose in determining what role the mainly Christian churches should play in cultivating virtue and public morals.
The founders came to the conclusion that the most principled and pragmatic answer was to not have an established church at the national level. Gasaway said, “Where the founders tended to find the most agreement was that there should be religious liberty on a personal level.” Almost all of the founders were committed to what they termed “freedom of conscience.” They agreed that there should not be any type of governmental or state coercion of religious beliefs or practices in the private lives of citizens.
The man who would be the first to govern under the newly ratified Constitution was extremely private about his personal religious beliefs. George Washington was a lifelong member of the Anglican church. He was chosen as a vestryman for both Fairfax parish in Alexandria and Truro parish in Fairfax County and served the Truro parish between 1762 and 1784. At the time, the role was responsible for levying taxes to pay the minister’s salary and church budget, as well as upkeep and construction of church property, and to care for the poor in the community. It was a political as well as a spiritual position.
“He didn’t make many statements about his own personal faith,” said Gasaway. He explained one way to think about the belief of the founding fathers is to look at their behavior. For example, he explained, “Washington very rarely participated in Communion. There was something there that prevented him from doing that.“ He would also make very broad statements using “Creator” and thank “Providence” for blessings, but he didn’t use language associated with traditional Christianity — leaving scholars to debate just how much of an Orthodox Christian he was.
Where there continued to be debates were what role religion should play in cultivating public morals and whether or not individual states should financially support a particular church. Among Christians, there were large differences between specific denominations at the time.
The founders were also aware of religious diversity and knew about Judaism, the Islamic faith and other skeptics. Even those who favored the support of a particular church wanted pragmatic and principled safeguards to ensure the freedom of individuals to practice the religion of their choice and the freedom not to practice religion.
Dr. Benjamin Rush, signer of the Declaration of Independence from Philadelphia and member of the Congregationalist Church initially supported an established church. He said, “The only foundation for a useful education in a republic is to be laid in religion. Without this there can be no virtue, and without virtue there can be no liberty, and liberty is the object and life of all republican government.” He did, however, write many essays in support of the Constitution and became a leader in Pennsylvania’s ratification of the Constitution in 1788.
Thomas Jefferson was the second man to govern the country under the Constitution.
Jefferson considered himself a profoundly religious man. He said of himself “I am a real Christian, that is to say, a disciple of the doctrines of Jesus Christ.” He created the Jeffersonian Bible that didn’t include major scenes like the resurrection, ascension to heaven or miracles like turning water into wine or walking on water. Instead, the text focused on Jesus as a man of morals, a teacher whose truths were expressed without the help of miracles or the supernatural powers of God. Jefferson’s belief that religion would flourish on its own without government support wasn’t an anti-religious argument. He believed that religion could — and should be — beneficial to society, but did not think the government should promote a particular religion.
After ratification of the Constitution, there were states who did establish official churches. “There were several that had state churches for at least a generation or so,” Gasaway explained. Massachusetts was one. Controversial issues including religious test oaths, church membership rules, and the use of taxes to support Congregationalist Churches created sharp political divisions. In 1833, the 11th Amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution was ratified, ending the practice throughout the country.
Gasaway concludes by explaining, “If you take a limited view you can make an argument for just about any perspective regarding the relationship between religion and government. The importance of acknowledging this spectrum of belief offers a chance to see that the debates at that time reflect many of our contemporary debates.”
