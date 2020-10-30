Can anyone say their lives are the same since the COVID virus hit our country? Most people blame President Donald Trump for the deaths but I believe if Joe Biden was president we would have the same result. My reason being when the virus first started in China, we tried to keep it from here and the information was changing in how to stop or slow it down. At that point, science was already saying face masks and distancing would help.
As you can see the whole world is still having problems trying to contain and having the supplies needed to help the people. Until a vaccine is successfully made and made available for the people, I don’t think the virus will be stopped. Biden says he would mandate masks but you can mandate masks all you want but someone has to do it.
Biden has plans to fix America. I guess his 47 years in Congress and eight years as vice president didn’t give him a chance. I guess time will tell us if it will happen. Biden said he would reach across the aisle to implement his programs. But if the Democrats haven’t reached across the aisle for three and half years, why would Republicans welcome his ideas.
From the time President Trump was declared winner, the Democrats’ main objective was to sabotage everything that he wanted to accomplish and remove him from office. I still can’t believe Biden picked Kamala Harris as running mate after all the nasty things she said about him. Some say it might be the plan Nancy Pelosi has to declare Biden incompetent and declare Kamala president. Some would say this might be food for thought.
Bill Miller,
Lewisburg