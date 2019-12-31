The surprising closure of a 77-year-old custom-cabinet making cabinet company, its partial return later in the year and the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl topped the Valley’s biggest stories of 2019.
When Wood-Mode, Snyder County’s largest employer, shut its door in May, 938 people were instantly out of work. It wasn’t the only shocking news of the year. Three-year-old Arabella Parker died in November, almost two months after police say she was severely beaten by her mother’s boyfriend. Both Jahrid Burgess and Samantha Delcamp, Parker’s mother, were charged with homicide.
Just days before Parker was assaulted, Geisinger announced that three infants had died in its neonatal intensive care unit where a water-borne bacteria was found in October.
Then, in December, UPMC Susquehanna announced it was closing its Sunbury facility, leaving 153 workers without a job.
The medical marijuana industry continued to grow locally. The Valley’s first dispensary, Nature’s Medicines, opened in Hummels Wharf and sale of land to Parea Biosciences for a grower/dispensary plant in Coal Township was finalized.
Other big stories of the year were Adam Catlin, a Valley man with cerebral palsy, staying with his long-time employer, Walmart, Southern Columbia’s historic high school football season and Fred Keller replacing Tom Marino in the U.S. House of Representatives.