A year ago today — Dec. 16, 2020 — the first COVID-19 vaccines went into the arms of front-line health care workers at hospitals in the Valley.
Today, those same hospitals are still under siege as the coronavirus ramps back up to levels similar to this time last December, a disappointing step backward in a pandemic that has been ongoing for nearly 22 months.
"When COVID-19 vaccinations arrived, we as health care workers were filled with hope," Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker said. "A year later, the vaccination rates in our communities remain lower than anticipated and our staff continue to endure a trying time of caring for people who are arriving to the hospital sicker than before."
On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported that 4,648 patients were hospitalized statewide with COVID symptoms. Last year, there were 6,295, including 1,265 being treated in intensive care units, and 705 on ventilators on Dec. 15. This week, there are 947 patients in ICUs statewide and 553 on ventilators.
Locally, the numbers of patients being treated at hospitals are nearly identical to this time last year. Currently, Geisinger in Danville has 130 patients total, including 41 in the ICU and 17 on ventilators. As the first shots went into arms last year, Geisinger was treating 120 patients, 33 in the ICU and 15 on ventilators. At Evangelical on Wednesday, there were 45 patients, 12 in the ICU and four on ventilators; last year there were 49 patients, nine in the ICU and two on ventilators.
"The pandemic has been an incredibly difficult time for our health care workers, but that hasn’t stopped them from showing up every day to take care of our neighbors," Megan Brosious, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s central region, said. "When we were notified that our staff members would be able to receive the vaccine in December 2020, it provided a much-needed sense of relief for this dedicated team that continues to sacrifice so much for our community.
Pennsylvania has administered more than 16.2 million doses of a COVID vaccine, including nearly 2 million boosters. Even with those numbers, all 67 Pennsylvania counties are seeing high levels of community transmission according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), between Jan. 1 and Dec. 6, at least 85 percent of reported cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Pennsylvania were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals. The HAP also reports vaccinated people are four times less likely to die from COVID-19.
Patients overwhelming hospitals are adding to already overburdened staff members who have been caring for COVID patients for nearly two years
"The majority of the COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization are unvaccinated and the care for them as well as for those coming in for care who are outside of the COVID-19 diagnosis has been taxing on our already worn-down workforce," said Aucker. "Every day I see the strain people sick with COVID-19 put on this hospital."
Brosious said of the 345 COVID patients hospitalized across Geisinger's system, 87 percent were not fully vaccinated and only 3 percent of its patients had been vaccinated within the past six months, which stresses the importance of boosters for eligible patients, Brosious said.
We have many proven tools that can help our communities stay safe during the COVID pandemic. None are more important than the vaccine," she said. "While no vaccine is 100 percent effective, we’ve seen over the past year how greatly vaccination cuts down on severe COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. We are seeing hospitalization numbers rise to levels we saw at the peak of last winter’s surge."
Geisinger has administered 375,000 COVID vaccines since last December, a number that grows daily with more and more people becoming eligible for boosters. With health care professionals among the first to get initial shots and boosters, having a staff that is fully vaccinated — 100 percent of Geisinger employees are vaccinated while Auker said 83 percent of Evangelical's are — adds some stability to what has been at times inconsistent staffing levels.
"Before the vaccine was available, we would typically see more than 1,000 employees out on quarantine at any one point. Now that 100 percent of our staff has met the vaccine requirement, we’ve seen that number dramatically drop," Brosious said. "Having more staff working in our hospitals and less out on quarantine allows us to better care for our neighbors who truly need our care."
The increases in new cases, boosted by the delta and omicron variants, has hospital officials concerned ahead of the winter season, which represented the largest spike in COVID last December and January of the entire pandemic.
"We firmly believe that the only way to control COVID-19 is to have the individuals living in our surrounding counties get vaccinated," Auker said. "New mutations will continue to appear, and flu season is here. It’s time to stop endangering others. The vaccine is our best path toward curbing the continued spread of this deadly virus. Please get vaccinated."
"Our hospitals are stretched to the max due to the continued rise in COVID cases here in the region," Brosius said. "After a full year of providing more than 375,000 doses of the COVID vaccine in our communities, the evidence is clear: the vaccine is safe and effective at keeping our community safe. COVID has already affected too many of our neighbors’ lives and is now impacting all patient care. The situation will only improve if we all do it together."