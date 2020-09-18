To avoid forgetting masks in todays' COVID-19 world, many people have started to hang masks from their rearview mirror, a practice AAA says drivers should try to avoid.
On Friday, AAA East Central sent out a reminders to drivers that hanging anything from the rearview mirror, including protective masks, is a safety hazard.
"This has the potential to partially block their field of vision, putting them and others in harm’s way," AAA wrote in a release Friday.
According to AAA, it is against the law to operate a vehicle with anything hanging from the rear-view mirror, in Pennsylvania. AAA says "in a typical city, a motorist encounters as many as 200 different situations per mile. The eyes provide nearly all of the information needed to respond to road conditions, traffic patterns, signals, and signs," a release states. "Obstructing this field of vision, even partially, can cause you to miss things that should be seen, such as signs, pedestrians, wildlife, motorcycles, bikes, or other vehicles.
“It is essential to have a completely clear field of vision while driving,” says Theresa Podguski, Legislative Director, AAA East Central. “Motorists should keep their masks in their glove boxes, middle consoles, or back seats to avoid this preventable hazard.”