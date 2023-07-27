SUNBURY — AAA East Central is reminding motorists about the dangers of leaving children and pets in a hot car.
A heat wave will drive temperatures into the 90s today and tomorrow and humidity will make it feel even hotter, according to AccuWeather.com. Temperatures inside a car can increase above that rapidly.
According to AAA East Central, it can take just 10 minutes for the car to heat up by 20 degrees, making for a deadly environment for pets and children.
“A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s and when a child is left in a hot vehicle, the situation could become life-threatening very quickly,” said Terri Rae Anthony, safety advisor, AAA East Central. “As parents, caregivers and bystanders, we all play a role in making sure children and animals are protected from these dangerous conditions.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 900 children have died of heat stroke in the last 25 years after being left or trapped in a vehicle.
More information and safety tips are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com
— The Daily Item