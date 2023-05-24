This weekend, 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for Memorial Day, AAA projects. The projection accounts for 2.7 million more holiday travelers than last year, a 7-percent increase.
The projected increase in travel is accompanied by an increase in fliers this weekend as 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly, an 11-percent increase from 2022.
Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central suggested the increase may come from a pent-up desire to travel since the pandemic.
"From unique destinations like Egypt to the always popular beach trips and cruises, more Americans are planning those special vacations this summer with family and friends," Powell said in a press release.
Those with outdoor plans this weekend are good to go, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Erickson. Showers are possible Sunday and Monday, but will remain brief, Erickson said.
According to the current forecast, Erickson said he does not expect any sort of heat wave over the weekend and temperature will likely stay in the 70's during the day with overnight lows in the 50's.
AAA's travel projection for the sunny weekend exceeds data recorded in years prior to the pandemic. 5.4-percent more travelers are expected this year than were documented in 2019.
The weekend could even break Memorial Day airport records from the past 18 years — since 2005 — despite high ticket prices. Airfare to this year's top destinations costs 40-percent more than in years prior, according to AAA booking data.
Based on AAA booking data, many travelers are headed towards Orlando, New York City and Las Vegas for the holiday weekend. With domestic cruise bookings up 50-percent from last year, cruise port cities in Florida, Alaska and Seattle are also top destinations.
Internationally, European cities are hotspots this holiday weekend. The most popular include Rome, Paris, Dublin, London, Barcelona and Athens.
The increase in airfare has not negatively impacted travel abroad plans. In fact, bookings for international travel are 250-percent higher than Memorial Day weekend 2022.
Road trips are also expected to increase by 6-percent compared to last year, with more than 37 million expected to drive to their Memorial Day destinations.
With so many on the road this weekend, AAA estimates it will respond to at least 480,000 calls. The organization recommend a full-vehicle inspection to ensure one's car is properly equipped prior to embarking on a roadtrip.
This time last year, the national average for gas was over $4 per gallon. The decrease in gas prices since then correlates with the expected increase in drivers since last year.
However, AAA said it does not expect this year's road trippers to break pre-pandemic records. The projected number still falls short by about 500,000 travelers.
Travelers this weekend are not neglecting other modes of transportation. 1.85 million are expected to travel via buses and trains, a 20.6-percent increase from 2022.
Within the Mid-Atlantic Region, which includes New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, 4.9 million travelers are projected this Memorial Day weekend — a 6.2-percent increase from 2022.
In this region, 4.5 million are expected to travel via automobile, 342,000 are expected to travel via plane and 124,000 are expected to use another form of transportation (bus, train, ship, etc.)
Friday is projected to be the busiest day on the road throughout the holiday weekend, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights.
If traveling by car on Friday, AAA recommends hitting the road before noon. The worst travel time that day is expected to be between 3 and 6 p.m.
The data in AAA's holiday travel forecast is based on the Memorial Day holiday travel period which they have defined as the five-day period from Thursday to Monday.