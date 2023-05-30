SUNBURY — Gas prices rose by one penny in the Valley in the last week but are still more than $1 cheaper than a year ago.

According to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report, the average price of a gallon of gas in the Susquehanna Valley at the time of the report was $3.652, up from $3.647 the previous week. On May 31, 2022, the average price in the Valley was $4.723 per gallon.

Average prices at the time of the report in various Valley locations ranged from a high of $3.874 in Milton to a low of $3.539 in Mifflinburg. Average prices recorded at other locations: $3.599 in Elysburg, $3.540 in Lewisburg, $3.751 in Mount Carmel, $3.678 in Selinsgrove, $3.660 in Shamokin and $3.571 in Sunbury.

Nationally, the price rose by three cents per gallon in a week to $3.57.

"The rise in gasoline demand is helping to push pump prices higher, but the increases are tempered by the lower cost of oil, which is currently in the low $70s per barrel. Today’s national average is four cents less than a month ago and $1.04 less than a year ago," AAA said in its report.

Rising demand helped boost pump prices, the report said.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

