The highest gas prices ever recorded during the Independence Day weekend are not expected to deter millions of Americans from traveling over the holiday.
According to its latest travel prediction, AAA says 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend, beginning Thursday and running through the Fourth of July on Monday. That total is about 4 percent more than last year and falls just short of 2019 totals, the final summer before COVID-19 broke out in early 2020.
"The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear," said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. "Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it's not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much-needed vacation."
One of the biggest surprises, AAA says, is that a record 42 million are expected to travel by car, despite the high gas prices. Independence Day will be the second busiest since 2000, as travel volumes continue to trend upwards with no sign of slowing down, AAA reported.
The national average of a gallon of gasoline nationally was $4.88 on Tuesday. It is about six cents higher in the Valley at $4.94 per gallon with the Pennsylvania average a penny more at $4.95.
Prices are down from more than $5 a few weeks ago. During last year's Fourth of July holiday, gas prices were $3.16.
While most travelers are expected to drive, the number of travelers using passenger vehicles in AAA's East Central region — New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — is actually predicted to drop slightly this year. The number of travelers flying is expected to go up 4 percent.
"Not all destinations are within driving distance, which doesn't mean you have to abandon your vacation plans," Powell said. "The best advice we can give travelers is to consider working with a travel agent who can help plan for the unexpected – like a flight cancelation. They are your best advocate."
Based on AAA booking data, Friday is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the holiday weekend with Monday being the lightest. For those hitting the road, the Thursday and Friday before the holiday are anticipated to be peak traffic days.
Weather watch
AccuWeather reports most areas in the northeast should be free of rain most of the week, from Friday through Monday. AccuWeather senior meteorologist Joe Lundberg said a cold front has the potential to bring thunderstorms for one of the days or part of a day in the mid-Atlantic from Saturday to Sunday, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.
There is the potential for the front to slow and stall as it reaches the central Plains, Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic region during the middle and latter part of the three-day weekend.
"Right now, it looks as those the forward speed of that front will be significant enough to allow dry and cooler air to sag into much of the Northeast, including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston for Sunday and Independence Day," Lundberg said.
While temperatures are expected to heat back up later this week, they are expected to cool down for the weekend. AccuWeather's forecast calls for temperatures up to 96 degrees in Sunbury on Friday before cooling down to 82 degrees on Saturday, 84 on Sunday and 86 on Monday. The greatest percent chance of rain is Saturday.