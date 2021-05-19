Longtime Milton resident Tom Aber has apparently ended Edward Nelson’s two-decade run as mayor. Aber, a former candidate for County commissioner, nearly received doubled the in-person votes of Nelson in the Democratic primary.
The election-day votes tallied Wednesday, after several precincts had issues closing out election-day results late Tuesday, easily allowed Aber to overtake Nelsons.
Nelson had a nine-vote lead in the mayoral over Aber — 39-30 — in the mail-in votes that were counted on election day. Ballot issues in the northern part of Northumberland County prohibited ballots cast on election day from being tallied last Tuesday.
In the election-day results, Aber picked up 121 of 191 votes and holds a 151-110 lead. The official count is due later this week.
The mayor of Milton since he was appointed in 1995, Nelson was in search of a seventh four-year term. He has not faced a primary or general election challenger in at least the last three elections.
Aber is a former candidate for Northumberland County Commissioner.
Aber will take on Republican Joseph Moralez in the fall. Moralez, a current Milton Borough Councilman, ran unopposed on the Republican ballot on Tuesday.