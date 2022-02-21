LEWISBURG — Students and faculty frustrated with misconduct at Bucknell University took part in a campus-wide walkout Monday to “demand answers and accountability from Bucknell University Administration and Public Safety.”
Event organizer Jillie Santos and Mike Ferlazzo, Bucknell’s director of media relations, both confirmed around 300 individuals took part in the event. Santos said there were more than 200 Instagram “shares” about the event.
The walkout was in protest to what some are calling an alleged coverup and mishandling of evidence pertaining to a sexual harassment case on campus, a case handled by former chief of Bucknell University Public Safety Steve Barilar.
According to court documents in a lawsuit filed under Pennsylvania’s Whistleblower Law, former campus safety officer Colby M. Snook alleges being subjected to a hostile work environment and “constructively terminating his employment in retaliation for Snook blowing the whistle about police misconduct within Bucknell’s Public Safety Department.”
Event organizers claim “The University and President John Bravman has failed to make any statement to students or address the incident since news broke of the civil complaint almost one month ago.”
Sage Lamade, a senior, said in the crowd she saw “the love and care that we need now in this moment.” She has known several individuals, she said, who have been victimized from issues of assault, stalking, interpersonal violence, domestic abuse, and mental health. She said too often victims are women of color.
“When (school leaders) don’t do their jobs, the burden of responsibility falls on us to wipe tears and hold hands and do everything we can to repair the damage inflicted,” Lamade said.
Addressing campus security and administration, Lamade said “I want to remind you that you serve us, not the other way around. Either embrace your duty as a member of this community and work with us to create the campus we want, deserve to have, or you leave and we will find people who will.”
Calling for restructuring and reform, Lamade said students demanded a campus of love and care “for survivors, for allies and active bystanders for people like Officer Snook.”
Jasmine Minhas, a senior, said students have met with administrators, written letters, and signed petitions for “situations of injustice in responses to student concern.” Minhas claimed the university’s cycle was to “Avoid. Dismiss. Silence. Rinse hands of accountability. Repeat.”
“The psychological toll that occurs when you approach someone and you share your pain and ask for help, and are just met with silence or inaction, it is not uncommon for the belief to slip in more and more often that you’re not worthy of being protected, of being cared for,” Minhas said.
Chants like “Do your job, stop protecting offenders,” “Protect the students, not the system,” “Justice, not oppression” echoed through campus Monday.
Recognizing the university could not comment about ongoing investigations, Santos said “that does not mean that they cannot affirm that Bucknell supports victim-survivors and denounces this conduct.”
Santos also called for a response “addressing and providing action plans for the long-ignored letter from the Coalition of Concerned Students regarding the mistreatment of the black community at Bucknell by public safety that was sent to the university two years ago.”
She said they were demanding public safety work with students. “We asked that you work with us as we create a public safety advisory committee completely composed of student leaders and without any administrative leadership,” she said.
She said that a committee should exercise oversight and control over policy and conduct at the Bucknell Public Safety Department and students seek “greater internal transparency, access to body cameras and internal recordings in the case of interdisciplinary action.”
Ferlazzo said Bucknell University “values and seeks to protect the free and open exchange of ideas on our campus.”
“The safety and well-being of our students is also the university’s top priority and this will continue to be our ongoing focus,” Ferlazzo said.
Ferlazzo said the university was aware of what was said at the student event. He noted new Chief Anthony Morgan, as previously planned, will present plans for Public Safety engagement with the campus community later in the semester for a public event.
Santos encouraged students to write chalk messages on walkways. “We are here. We care. and we will hold you accountable.”
She called for a 35-second moment of silence. “For each week that we heard nothing.”
Jennifer McIntosh, is a junior from Fran’s House, a student housing building. Last year, a group of students attempted to break into the LGBTQ-inclusionary house and residents experienced physical harassment.
“I’ve witnessed firsthand these injustices,” McIntosh said, acknowledging she was not at Fran’s House during the incident. She recounted the horror she felt reading group text messages as it was happening. “It was terrifying.”
McIntosh said text messages explained people were banging on doors trying to enter. She recounted photos of campus security shaking hands with individuals who used to live in the house now designated for LGBTQ college students at Bucknell.
“My friends were fearing for their safety,” McIntosh said. “Silence is violence. Stop protecting the perpetrators and take us seriously.”
Sebastian Guerrero, a junior, said he had no negative experiences with campus security but that he came to show solidarity in the fight against “sexual assault, survivors not being protected.”
“It’s such a damaging thing for people to go through, first of all,” Guerrero said. “To experience that violence then have to go through the system and not have it dealt with correctly. It hurts them even more.”
He said it is a fundamental right to feel safe. “It’s just so important even at a human level.”
Guerrero said his message was to put people first.
“Take care of people. Don’t worry about Bucknell, worry about the people,” he said.
Santos, a senior, said she personally did not have negative experiences with campus security. She said she knows many who did. The culmination of events had its ties to events at Fran’s House last year, Santos noted, when “it became glaringly obvious that public safety is inadequate at responding to injustices and violations against students.”
Santos and others organized a community discussion on public safety last semester. “A few of us students realized change need to happen.”
She said when news broke in January of officer misconduct on campus “it was very consistent with what we had already been trying to speak up against.”
She said they realized now was the time to act and the campus needs to heal from the incident.
She said her message to the new chief is they “would love to create a community between the students and public safety that is collaborative” in a way not had with the previous chief.
A discussion on campus security is organized for tonight at 5:30 p.m. at McDonald Commons. New Chief Anthony Morgan previously said he would attend, according to Santos, but afterward declined.
“Hopefully he joins us on Tuesday,” Santos said.