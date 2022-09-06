Reports of suspected child abuse rose by 15 percent across Pennsylvania between 2020 and 2021, an increase state officials note in the Annual Child Protective Services Report was expected.
The annual report was released Tuesday by the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The number of Child Protective Service (CPS) reports increased as more children returned to school after COVID and in other areas where mandated reporters were present. According to the DHS, the number of reports is not at pre-pandemic levels.
“Throughout the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, ChildLine continued taking calls and county and DHS caseworkers continued investigating reports. Caseworkers ensured families continued receiving the services they needed," Acting DHS Secretary Meg Snead said. "The work these child welfare workers do every day ensures that Pennsylvania children can grow up safely and cared for. The value of their work is immeasurable.”
DHS officials said the most significant change was observed for school employees. In 2020, 5,780 school employees made CPS reports, as opposed to 12,990 in 2019. In 2021, this number rose, with 8,313 total CPS reports being made by school employees.
The data covers both statewide and county levels. According to countywide data, more than $3.7 million was spent in child abuse investigations and general protective services assessments in the four-county region. The report shows $290,867 was spent on abuse investigations and protective services in Montour County last year, along with $1,975,879 in Northumberland, $799,477 in Snyder and $677,512 in Union.
The state's child welfare system is responsible for a wide range of services to abused and neglected children, and dependent and delinquent children. According to the report, "Funding provided by the state and county agencies for all services in State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2020-21 was $1.496 billion; $1.142 billion state funds and $354 million county funds."
The report also notes an additional $393 million in federal funds were spent, however, of those funds were used for investigations and assessments.
Statewide, there was a decrease in child fatalities substantiated as the result of child abuse between 2020 and 2021 but an increase in child near fatalities. In 2020, 73 children died, and 115 children nearly died as a result of child abuse. In 2021, 57 children died, and 136 children nearly died as a result of child abuse.
Montour County is the only county in the region to report fewer cases each year over the past three years. In 2019, the year before schools were closed for COVID, there were 59 reports of child abuse in Montour County, down from 94 in 2019 and from 64 a year ago.
Northumberland County's 2021 total of reported abuse cases — 528 — was up from the pre-pandemic total of 526 and up more than 100 from last year's total of 418. It was a similar pattern in Snyder County, where the 2021 total is up four from the pre-pandemic report in 2019, but up nearly 40 from last year.
In Union County, there were a dozen more reports in 2021 than in 2019 and 23 more than the 2020 reporting totals.