SUNBURY — The mother of child abuse victim Arabella Parker won’t be released from jail without posting $200,000 cash bail.
Even if Samantha Delcamp posted bail, bail conditions restrict her from visiting her hospitalized 3-year-old daughter.
“If I can get $200,000 somehow, I can get out of here? Is that what you’re saying?” Delcamp asked at the end her arraignment just before noon today in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
“You couldn’t go to the hospital at this time,” Gembic said.
State police arrested Delcamp, 23, on Thursday and charged her with four criminal counts: Endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction, hindering apprehension, all of which are felonies, and misdemeanor false reports.
Delcamp was arrested two days after taping a television show in Connecticut, the “Steve Wilkos Show.” She appeared on the syndicated daytime talk show with her grandmother, Bonnie Kahley, and was confronted by the host, Wilkos, about the abuse of Parker, according to Kahley.
“He said he was going to help my daughter and I,” Delcamp told Gembic over a video feed from Northumberland County Jail. “That was obviously not the truth.”
State police accuse Delcamp of lying to investigators to protect her boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess, 19, who’s accused and arrested with abusing Parker on Oct. 10. Parker suffered injuries so severe that a portion of her brain was removed, according to testimony given today at a preliminary hearing for Burgess.
“I didn’t try to protect him at all,” Delcamp told Gembic.
Gembic asked Delcamp to give a statement about why she should be released from custody.
“I would hope you would let me out so I can be with my daughter while I can be,” Delcamp said.
The child is in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
“If you were to post bail you would not be able to contact him (Burgess), his mother or your child,” Gembic said.
Delcamp also stands accused of delaying by 50 minutes a call to 911 as Parker lay on the floor of their Trevorton home in seizure, bleeding and unconscious. According to court documents, Delcamp used Google to learn how to treat a child with seizures.
Trooper Brian Siebert, lead investigator, said Delcamp accused Burgess of taking her phone away from her to prevent her from calling 911. Instead, Burgess called his mother, a nurse.
The trooper said 1 hour, 7 minutes passed before ambulance personnel was able to treat the injured child.
Burgess is jailed at Northumberland County Jail on $500,000 bail. His case was bound to Northumberland County Court.