LEWISBURG — Bucknell University’s Academic East building became the school’s third LEED Gold certified facility on campus joining MacDonald Commons and the South Campus Apartments.
Environmentally friendly features at the 78,000-square-foot building, which opened in 2019, include room sensors that flag irregular energy use, a living roof that insulates the building naturally and a solar chimney that uses physics to keep the inside comfortable in any season.
Bucknell’s facilities consulted guidelines from the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating system when designing and building Academic East. It had to earn at least 60 points across a range of categories that measured site selection, water efficiency, energy performance, indoor environmental quality and innovation in design.
As noted in a release announcing the LEED certification, the university’s new building under construction, which opens this fall and will be home to the Freeman College of Management and Department of Art & Art History, is also designed to meet LEED Gold specifications.