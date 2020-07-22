An accused child rapist who fled Massachusetts Wednesday morning was apprehended at a Lewisburg area gas station.
Valley law enforcement officers were on the lookout for a white Chevy truck driven by Enrique Eladio Cabrera Cruz when he was spotted behind its wheel parked at the Sheetz along Route 15 in Union County, according to arresting documents.
Chief Deputy Scott Hahn and Deputy Trey Toland of the Union County Sheriff’s Office used their vehicle to box in the truck and take Cabrera Cruz into custody, arrest papers state.
Cruz, 37, of Southbridge, Massachusetts, fled his home in the truck after 6 a.m. Wednesday when a 14-year-old child accused him of rape and her mother alerted police there, arrest papers state. Officers with the Southbridge Police Department were en route to his home at the time Cabrera Cruz fled and subsequently obtained an arrest warrant, according to court documents.
Southbridge Police tracked Cabrera Cruz’s cellphone through Connecticut and into New York before tracking it to a tower near the Lewisburg-area gas station, according to arrest papers.
Officers with Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Milton Police Department and state police at Milton also were on the lookout for Cabrera Cruz’s vehicle when he was discovered, according to law enforcement.
On-call District Judge John Reed of Selinsgrove ordered Cabrera Cruz held on $500,000 bail on a fugitive from justice charge. Cabrera Cruz awaits extradition to Massachusetts. Hahn filed the local arresting documents and included court documents from Massachusetts as part of his case entry.