MIDDLEBURG — A plea and sentencing hearing for the Paxinos man accused of stalking and fatally shooting his former wife and her friend is scheduled for next week in Snyder County Court.
Christopher T. Fernanders, 57, was facing the death penalty in the July 10, 2020, double slaying of Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Matthew T. Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, outside of a Monroe Township restaurant.
Represented by defense attorney Edward "E.J." Rymsza, of Williamsport, and Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, Fernanders is set to enter a plea and be sentenced at a Jan. 20 hearing before President Judge Michael H. Sholley.