SUNBURY — Accused killer Andre Stone will have a bench trial next week in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.
On Thursday, Stone, 40, of Shamokin, waived his right to a jury trial in front of his peers and opted instead to have his case heard by a judge, who will be the sole person to determine his guilt. Stone, who is accused of killing his girlfriend Dawn Latsha, is scheduled for a two-day trial on Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 9:15 a.m. both days.
Stone appeared via video conference in front of Saylor on Thursday to determine whether he understood the decision he was making. Saylor asked him a series of questions about his education, whether he was under the influence of any substances or experiencing any mental health issues that could influence his opinion.
Public Defender Michael Showers told Saylor he saw no reason why Stone should not be permitted to make the decision.
After a brief hearing, Saylor accepted the waiver.
Stone remains a county inmate without bail after Shamokin police said he walked into the police station and admitted to strangling his girlfriend, Dawn Latsha, to death on April 14, 2020. Police found Latsha at the South Market Street home minutes later.
Shamokin officer Ray Siko said Stone showed him a cellphone picture of the woman on the floor and said, “I killed my girlfriend. I couldn’t take it anymore and I strangled her,” according to court documents.
Stone is charged with criminal homicide and felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward is the lead prosecution in the case.